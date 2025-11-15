Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Marvel Character And Why? (Closed)

Just tell me who your favorite Marvel character is if you have one.
#1
I really like The Wasp! (Ant Man.) She’s so powerful-looking and brave!
#2
Agatha Harkness
#3
Tony Stark!! He’s lovable, funny, incredibley intelligent, and I adore his wit and sarcasm!!! Honesty Robert Downey Jr. over all is amazing, but I especially love Tony Stark!!!
#4
Probably Scarlet Witch, especially in WandaVision. I feel like it’s good that they’re showing some of her mental health problems, since it makes her seem more human. (Not that its good that she has mental health issues tho). Other than that, probably either Loki or Spider Man.
#5
my favorites in no particular order are scarlet witch, captain america, thor, black widow, vision, iron man
#6
captain america because he one of the strongest avenger.and also black panther rip tch´ala
#7
in my opinion, and no particular order
– captain america
– spiderman (hes the cutest imo)
– bucky
– iron man
i give up i love all of them even loki
#8
I’m not really a fan but from reading friends comics I always liked Gambit.
I’m not lover of the films either but I did enjoy the first Iron man, Wonder woman and Deadpool.
#9
Deadpool
Because he is practically invincible…
And he is cool.
#10
I AM GROOT!!! I love the guy, I mean who doesn’t. I don’t know much about Marvel past Avengers Infinity War ad end game but Groot is in both of them. Wait- NEVER MIND GROOT STILL MY FAV
