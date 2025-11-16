Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Would Like To Share With Everyone?

Do you have some exciting news, an announcement you want to make? Or do you have something you’ve been working on, want to share your dream/goals, maybe even seek support or reveal a secret? We would love to hear from you.
#1
I’m so excited. I have successfully completed my Certificate III in Pathology collection. Now I just need to get a resume and cover letter done so I can start looking for work.
#2
Well I just moved about a week ago, but I’m going into highschool and I’ve been working on making candies. I really want to be a chocolatier, so I’ve been working hard. I recently made some raspberry flavored chocolate roses. They’re red and black and I’m proud of them, even tho I used a mold.
#3
I’d like to share that we all love you, Foxxy (in a non-weird way!!!) and we will miss you! We wish you well and I, for one, will definitely miss your comments that always make me giggle (and sometimes laugh so hard I scare my cats). Good luck and know that we’ll have you in our hearts! (And boy oh boy do I get the “spend too much time on BP” thing… bf has started to get snarky at me that I “waste time” on BP when I share a funny/interesting post/comment… and then I look over and he’s doomscrolling Reddit… totally not the same thing at all, nope.)
#4
I recently finished building a big Lego build and I’m very proud. It’s a beach and I made a couple little buildings to go on the sand and an ocean with some cool waves in it. I know it doesn’t seem like much, but I’ve been very depressed lately and having the motivation to do anything other than sit on the couch scrolling through BP or BuzzFeed or YouTube is good.
#5
I’m not sure about a lot of things, but there is one thing that I’m absolutely sure of; we are going to miss you foxxy! You are the heart and soul of BP, along with people like Nathaniel, Dun Dun (whom we have been missing these past weeks) and Caro Caro. Bored panda won’t be the same without you, and im sad to see you go, but I understand your decision! We will miss you, and even though I don’t know you, and you probably don’t know me, I wish you the best life and many more happy years to come! XOXO Mozzarella 😁😁
#6
I have majorly improved my art from where I have come from and where I am now it’s not that interesting I could share some of my art of one of y’all like I already posted some of it
Follow Us