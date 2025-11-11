Meet Monty: The Adorable Cat With An Unusual Face

The owner of this adorable and unusual cat face is Monty, who lives in Copenhagen with two other adorable cats. Monty was born without a nasal bridge bone due to a chromosomal abnormality, which is why this unusual animal got such a unique and lovable face.
Monty’s owners write that it was his uniquely adorable face and his peaceful disposition that made them fall in love with him when they adopted him from an animal shelter at age 3. Unfortunately, this unusual cat’s nose has given him some breathing issues, and he tends to sneeze more than most cats, but he’s a sweetheart all the same! Scroll down below to meet the adorably cute cat for yourself!
More info: Facebook | Rageon.com
“A year ago, we adopted little 3-year-old Monty boy from an animal shelter”
“Monty was born without a nasal bridge (the bone in the nose) which affects him now and then and makes him sneeze a bit.”
Nevertheless, “his personality, he showed from the very beginning, is rare as a diamond!”
“Monty shared a room with some of the other cats from the animal shelter [that] acted a little aggressive, [but] Monty [remained] uneager to pick a fight.”
“Monty also has a tendency to urinate in his sleep due to a leaky/loose bladder.”
“He [becomes] embarrassed when he finds out, so we are struggling to encourage him not to be since this is a problem he can’t fix and has to learn to live with.”
“He loves lying on your lap and at night he’ll keep you company […] until you wake up. [His] favorite place to cuddle is by far in the arms of [his dad] Michael.”
“Monty is almost never afraid, he even loves being at the vet, a brave little fella.”
“We wish for Monty to be an ambassador for ‘crooked’ cats or cats that may not look perfect in everyone’s eyes!”
“We also want to raise attention to the fact that looking different doesn’t mean you can’t be fantastic”
