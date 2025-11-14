Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish You Knew Years Ago? (Closed)

Hindsight is 2020…
#1
Dont choose your crush over your best friend. You would need her most when he says he has a gf and she wont talk to you anymore.
#2
That it is okay to like people from the same sex/gender as you. I developed a crush on my friend who’s the same gender as me when I was 8 years old (yes, 8) and I was scared. I wish I had known that I didn’t need to worry.
#3
That this website existed
#4
I wish I knew that Covid was coming so I could prepare myself for freaking quarantine!
#5
Savor every moment you get… those that you love will always disappear faster than those you hate
#6
That curly hair can be finger- combed
#7
Covid 19 so I could start warning people and they would think I’m insane. And then I was right!
#8
Most of what bothers me and makes me cry today will be a distant memory in a few years, so even though everyone says to live in the moment, just remember this if the moment is a bad one – one day you might not even remember why you were crying today!
#9
Losing those you love is hard, but if you stay strong, you can make it through
#10
That I would spend roughly 3 months crying in my room for no real reason during Corona-time
#11
soooooooooooooooooooooo many things ! like that this website existed, that many of my ancestors were famous, that covid was coming, so many things! ps. my dad works at the NIH
