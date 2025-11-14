Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish You Knew Years Ago? (Closed)

Hindsight is 2020…

Dont choose your crush over your best friend. You would need her most when he says he has a gf and she wont talk to you anymore.

That it is okay to like people from the same sex/gender as you. I developed a crush on my friend who’s the same gender as me when I was 8 years old (yes, 8) and I was scared. I wish I had known that I didn’t need to worry.

That this website existed

I wish I knew that Covid was coming so I could prepare myself for freaking quarantine!

Savor every moment you get… those that you love will always disappear faster than those you hate

That curly hair can be finger- combed

Covid 19 so I could start warning people and they would think I’m insane. And then I was right!

Most of what bothers me and makes me cry today will be a distant memory in a few years, so even though everyone says to live in the moment, just remember this if the moment is a bad one – one day you might not even remember why you were crying today!

Losing those you love is hard, but if you stay strong, you can make it through

That I would spend roughly 3 months crying in my room for no real reason during Corona-time

soooooooooooooooooooooo many things ! like that this website existed, that many of my ancestors were famous, that covid was coming, so many things! ps. my dad works at the NIH

