Hey Pandas, What Is The Biggest Problem In Your Life Right Now?

#1
My mental health is in pretty bad shape and I’m not entirely sure what to do. I’m getting by for now, but I’m not sure how much longer I can.
#2
I’m almost certain I have ADHD and bipolar 2 disorder which makes it difficult to focus on school. I want to ask someone to take me to a mental health doctor to get a test but I’m pretty sure they’re gonna say “you’re fine, you have straight A.” Okay but my eyebags are the size of North Dakota because I spend late into the night forcing myself to understand the work and during a depressive episode (from bp2) it can be even more difficult. I’m burnt out. And to add to all that, I’m a people-pleaser with gender dysphoria and homophobes on my tail. Sorry if I should like a pick me or if I sound like I’m fishing for attention but all of this is true. I’m also “the therapist” of the friend group so everyone feeds me their problems, problems that I sont know how to deal with and I feel obliged to fix them. I’m also trying to stop a friend from wanting to die. Yall pray for my mental health😒
#3
The British government!
#4
I found a lump in my breast a few days ago. Trying not to assume the worst but still pretty scared. I’ve made all the necessary appointments so, one step at a time.
#5
I graduate college in a few months. I started looking at jobs to see what’s available and even entry-level positions require experience and passed tests. I ultimately will have to pass around at least 5 tests after I graduate, 3-6 hours long each, some reaching $1000 per test.
I am going to have to work a minimum wage type of job to afford to pay for these tests before I can even be considered for the roles, but I probably still won’t get them because I have no experience.
#6
Trying to find affordable housing for me, hubby and adult kids
#7
Finding a better paying job with stable hours. I can’t just quit, although the lack of hours recently would make a good reason to quit and collect Employment Insurance. But that only lasts for a few months and then what if I can’t get a job before it runs out? This job is likely killing me. I suspect I’m getting an ulcer or hernia. Idk but I don’t think it’s healthy to have a constant feeling of tightness in your stomach from stress and clenching your teeth all day.
#8
I’ve been separated from my husband for close to a year & I’m not sure we’re ever going to work things out. There’s a big chance that I’ll be starting over at an age when I should be preparing for retirement.
#9
Background
Band is usually my favorite class because we’ll it’s band and band it fun
Story
Some *graduated* senior apparently has no life and she bullied me to the point where band wasn’t fun anymore and I was always looking over my shoulder. She’s coming back to chaperone the marching band camp we’re going to. So yay don’t be surprised if I never post here again she could definitely kill me if she wanted to 😙✌️
#10
I am questioning my gender again, I thought i was ftnb but now I think I might be ftm. I have been having a lot of dysphoria lately, and it’s taking a toll on my mental health.
I am about to start school and want to tell teachers what pronouns to use, I would prefer he, him but I am not really sure if I am a boy. I feel like I kind of am but not fully?
#11
Took a new road at night after going in on a call for work at midnight, there was a curve in the road I didn’t see and I ended up in a ditch. I waited til Monday to go get it out with a backhoe but someone called my truck in and they towed it, cost me 500 to get it out for less than 8hr storage time. Got the truck home, she won’t start. Fuel pump gone, neutral safety switch gone, eight fuses blown, engine light on. Fix all of that ( took 3 weeks because of working during the days) finally got her running, get in the middle of town and the headmaster blows… needs a new engine.
#12
I was raped by my brother and I haven’t told anyone ,I still live and act like nothin happened
#13
I was forced to move back home with my parents in order to maintain custody of my daughter. Long story that involves Florida’s backwards laws for LGBT parents.
The cost of living in SWFL is insane. Think $2500 a month for a one bedroom apartments. So, my baby and I are trapped in my childhood bedroom. We have little to no space and no independence. I don’t see much hope in the situation.
#14
My husband and youngest son don’t respect me. They planned a trip to Michigan to see our son and grandkids. My husband told me I couldn’t go . I was very hurt and angry in fact I still am. Then they come back and my husband is bragging about what they did. My husband puts everything back on me. I just don’t know what to do anymore. We have been married for 45 years. We sleep in separate rooms and he hasn’t touched me in 13 years.
#15
My family and I moved into an rv in order to save to buy a house. There is my husband, myself, 15f, 12nb, and 8m in a one room rv. It was supposed to be for a short time while we looked to buy a home. Unfortunately, during that period, houses jumped 30% in our area and priced us out. Now we can not even afford to rent. And can’t get a loan for the extra 30% houses now cost. It all happened in just a few months.
We are all miserable and trying to keep a one room place clean with 5 people is impossible. Even the smallest things out of place and it looks a disaster. Which makes me miserable.
We were middle class and doing well when we moved in here “for just a few months.” Then my husband lost $300 per week of overtime. The economy went to heck and inflation went up 10%. Now we live in an rv and go backwards into our credit cards weekly. (I’m grateful to have them to fall back on.) Now we are in the red and spent our savings trying to live in this rv. Rent to live in it is almost $1000 per month. We are Never going to escape. I’m sad my kids have to live like this. I was homeless growing up. So I know it could be worse but, it is still hard.
#16
mental health, school, friends
lost one of my grandparents a few weeks ago really suddenly, was already struggling with mental health sorta plummeted, im like the glue in our group of girls so i get everyone coming to me and bitching to me abt other people im friends with, so i have to be the mediator n try n figure it out, then i get blamed for things ive been told n not qctually said, blamed for who im friends with by other friends, n i love all my friends but its so much extra stuff i dont need. my friends all kinda tell me their problems i am constantly worrying about one of them suiciding, my grades r a’s n b’s so everyone thinks im smart, teachers expect so much of me, and i expect even higher, i get into trouble alot at school, im highly annoying, im fat n i talk too much, sorta thinking abt giving up. anyway bye
#17
I’m trying to get into a pre-college, and I have 0 friends whatsoever in my school for about 1 years already (that is actually possible) and recently I am diagnosed with megalophobia (fear of large things), severe thalassophobia (fear of deep sea) and of course fear of heights.
It sounds lame now.
#18
this is kind of a simple one but I’m gay and out at school but don’t know how to tell my parents. they’re not homophobic or anything but they act weird around gay people. don’t know how to explain it. so i don’t know when or how to tell them.
#19
Not having a full time job at this time, applying to jobs and not getting a response back. Trying hard not to get depressed.
#20
I’m a small-time artist whose work involves uplifting, positive affirmations about self love in quite and poem form. People come to me to tell me my work inspires them and makes them feel better. I’m clinically depressed, have other severe mental health issues, and feel like a fraud.
#21
Physical pain, just constant. I don’t want to appear weak, I know others have it far worse. Sometimes it just really gets to me, where I just cannot take it.
#22
It’s a possible future problem. I’m married, we’re both seniors, my husband is 7 years older than I. If he passes first, I’ll be all alone. My friends are all older than me. I have one sister who’s older. No children. No other family that I’m close enough to for them to do anything for me. Basically, who will be here to look out for me, find an assisted living for me, help me move, make funeral arrangements, be my executor etc. I worry a lot about this.
#23
Struggling to start life again from a clean slate.
Worked like a slave for 6 years for peanuts ,moved across continents to live freely in a LGBTQ friendly country, spent my entire life savings by the time I got a job in new country and now living paycheck to paycheck and don’t even have emergency fund. Fell in love with a guy for a year and he turned his back on me when I was just away for a month on vacation to meet my family. Came out to my family and I was told that I am nobody to then now. At early 30s I am panicking that I have no friends , no love, no relatives , no clear path to retirement and not even a known person to talk to in times of loneliness. At crossroads now and I have no idea how do I come out of it
#24
Trying to figure out how to save enough money for our severely disabled, non-verbal son to live in a good care facility after we’re gone. I have night terrors about him being abused and not being able to tell anyone.
#25
My brain isn’t ” fyring from all cylinders ” right now, i use to be very carefree, now… I’m always expecting the worst from everything. A part from that impending Doom felling everything is good
