Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Riddle (Closed)

What is a riddle that you enjoy seeing people trying to figure out?
#1
What has 13 hearts but no organs
Answer: a deck of playing cards
#2
four men on a boat were kidnapped by pirates they sent them to a island with a big wooden wall and put one on one side and three on the other and buried them neck deep like this …l. then they put black and white colored hats on them. they said if one of you guesses what color hat is on your head then we set you free if one of you gets it wrong we kill you. the guy in the back could see every ones hat except the one on the other side. he sees a black and white hat. how do they guess rigth without guessing
#3
If it takes a man one week to walk a fortnight, how many elephants are there in a bucket of grapes?
#4
These 2 riddles may be easy for all the J.R.R Tolkien fans.
Riddle 1: It cannot be seen, cannot be felt,
Cannot be heard, cannot be smelt.
It lies behind stars and under hills,
And empty holes it fills.
It comes out first and follows after,
Ends life, kills laughter.
Riddle 2: This thing all things devours;
Birds, beasts, trees, flowers;
Gnaws iron, bites steel;
Grinds hard stones to meal;
Slays king, ruins town,
And beats mountain down.
#5
I am the beginning of the end,
and the end of time and space.
I am essential to creation,
and I surround every place.
What am I?
#6
You are stuck in a room with no doors and no windows. There is only a mirror and a table. How do you get out?
Follow Us