Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Know You’re Lucky To Have, But Don’t Want? (Closed)

I’m wondering if there is anything you’re lucky to have but you don’t really care about it. I find it very interesting so tell me more about it.
#1
My father… lots of people I know don’t have dads and it really hurts them but my father is a huge pos. He’s mentally abusive and sometimes I feel ungrateful as even my step siblings don’t have their bio dads
#2
Protective/strict parents. I know it’s for the best and I’ll probably parent like them in the future but I would love to be able to listen to my own music without hiding it, or have my phone in my room, or just do what i want in general without hiding it or going behind their back.
#3
Alarms that work
#4
Free schooling
#5
A great childhood. my adult life has been hell and I really wish I was more prepared.
#6
Being smart, people try to use me all the time and make fun of me. “What is the answer to number 4?” Someone said.
#7
Nails. I have been a huge biter for so long, and finally have them. But now I’m scratching bumps off my skin like there’s no tomorrow, so it’s not much better…
#8
Apparantly an a*s of a sister is “lucky” :/
#9
My parents.
I have so many issues with self esteem because of my mom, and my dad yells at me for doing anything he thinks is wrong. I can handle the yelling and grounding, that’s not that bad, but my mom has told me my entire life that she isn’t manipulative like her mother and that honesty and equality are the most important things to her. She taught my sister and I to recognize manipulation tactics, and even though I know what she’s doing I can’t do anything about it. She also has ridiculous double standards for me. For example: a few days ago on the way to school, she was telling me about how I needed to grow up and stop doing dumb teenage s**t (I’m 14). She said something about how I was 15 and needed to grow up. I reminded her that I was still 14. She said that it doesn’t matter as I’ll be 15 this year. She then said something about how it is more ok for my sister to do the same stuff because she’s 12. I said that using the logic that she used about my age, my sister would be 13 as her birthday is sooner in the year. She then looked at me and said, and I quote, “F**k you Treefrog.”
Anyways, sorry for the rant. :)
#10
water
#11
Boarding school
#12
A fulltime job
#13
A life
#14
an american citizenship
