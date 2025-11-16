Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did That Was Funny Before But Now It Isn’t Funny At All? (Closed)

Name something you did as a joke but now that you’re older and more mature you realize you took it too far.
#1
Resorting to kicking guy’s in the balls when I was young. I’m very, very sorry to all the boys I’ve bruised.
#2
In my teenage years it was very very funny to make fun about disabilities. Fake spoams and “are you disabled? ahhaha”… everybody did it.
Well, I’ve learned eventually that I am disabled myself. I just didn’t know that I am autistic.
(I’ve stopped years before I knew but I realised back when i got my diagnosis)
#3
The Big Bang theory, the later seasons are ok but in the early ones it was just a group of men drooling over women and making fun of each other’s races, religions and disabilities. The later seasons are good because they have partners and it isn’t that misogynistic. But over all I prefer young Sheldon as it same story but better and much more relatable
#4
yep made up a fake person name and that initial spelled out a sware i still look back and i feel so bad that i did it becuase people were nearby i totally regret it
#5
Play “the naked game” with other people in my class. I don’t need to discuss more except I was a 7 year old with too much free time and freedom at school.
Follow Us