Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Believed As A Child That You Later Realized Wasn’t True?

by

When we’re children, the world feels full of mystery, imagination, and things we accept without question. Many of us believed in things that seemed completely real at the time—whether it was something our parents told us, something we heard from friends, or something we simply assumed was true. As we grew older, we began to see things differently and realized that some of those beliefs weren’t actually true.

#1

I have no idea WHY I believed this, but I thought grandparents were people your parents chose to be in your life. Like, when you were born they went through a bunch of applications from older couples and picked the one that appealed to them most. I remember when I was 5 or so asking my parents why they chose granny and grandad and my tiny mind was blown to discover they were my dad’s parents.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
22 Times IKEA Customers Spotted Shark Plushies “Doing Human Things” At Their Stores
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Beauty Inspired By Nature – Handmade Wedding Accessories From Lucja Zajac Atelier
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
128 Michael Scott Quotes Proving Once Again He’s The Best Boss Ever
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Was Lonely I Started Drawing Myself In Other People’s Faces (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Explains A Lesser Known Symptom Of Depression And People Are Thanking Her
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The 10 Most Horrifying True Crime Episodes to Watch on Discovery Plus
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2021