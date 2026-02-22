Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Believed As A Child That You Later Realized Wasn’t True?

When we’re children, the world feels full of mystery, imagination, and things we accept without question. Many of us believed in things that seemed completely real at the time—whether it was something our parents told us, something we heard from friends, or something we simply assumed was true. As we grew older, we began to see things differently and realized that some of those beliefs weren’t actually true.
#1
I have no idea WHY I believed this, but I thought grandparents were people your parents chose to be in your life. Like, when you were born they went through a bunch of applications from older couples and picked the one that appealed to them most. I remember when I was 5 or so asking my parents why they chose granny and grandad and my tiny mind was blown to discover they were my dad’s parents.
