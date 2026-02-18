67 Relatable Memes That Make Fun Of Almost Everything (New Pics)

Dark humor isn’t for everyone. Those who don’t like it may have a problem with its supposed lack of empathy, its reliance on shock value, or its potential to trigger past traumatic experiences.
But if this is your cup of tea, you may enjoy it for how it serves as a coping mechanism to help you deal with the absurdities around you. And if you do enjoy this type of humor, you may also get a kick out of the following memes on this list.
We’ve collected these images from the Facebook page aptly called “I See Demons Staring At Memes.” If that name piqued your interest, go ahead and scroll through.
#1
Bojan Samardžić:
True story. I was Che Guevarra untill turning 30. After that I became J.F.K. 🤣
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#2
Ja Nicodemus:
And starts drinking coffee.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#3
John Briggs:
I brake for things that would damage my car if I hit them.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
You’ve likely heard about the connection between appreciating dark humor and intelligence. The explanation there is that processing this type of humor takes some “mental gymnastics” because it’s a “complex information-processing task.”
Experts also say that dark humor requires more emotional nuance than simpler jokes like puns. This means that your brain’s left and right hemispheres are going against each other as you process these “darker” jokes. Simply put, you’re doing more thinking without even realizing it.
#4
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS, x.com
#5
Shiloh Amanda Bonar:
So loneliness and greed.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#6
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
However, we also noted in our introduction that dark humor is a coping mechanism for many people, especially those who have experienced traumatic events. According to human behavior expert Claire Brummell, some people may use it to express the full spectrum of negative emotions.
#7
Nicholas Halliwell:
For anyone curious it is called a murphy door. There’s an entire company dedicated to making different types of these.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#8
Dave Drew:
Being eccentric is not a state of wealth, it’s a state of individuality. Unstable is only considered by the soulless as a detrimental levelling effect for their shortsighted view of their traumatised reality, haters for example can only see on a singular plane of existence…
Luckily for us we have some smart people in the world otherwise we’d be still living in the dark ages 😜
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS, x.com
#9
Tommy Naumiec:
Your bed is just a shelf to put your body on when you’re not using it.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
“At times when we are engaging in dark humor, it’s often because we are having an overwhelming experience of the more ‘negative’ or challenging emotions, such as grief, sadness, and anxiety,” Brummell said.
She also noted that dark humor may be a way to welcome other emotions, such as amusement, to help avoid battling more challenging feelings.
#10
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS, x.com
#11
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#12
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
Challenging times may lead to the loss of personal power and control. People experience this when dealing with the loss of a loved one or a failed relationship. According to Brummell, dark humor can help a person regain control.
“The use of dark humor can, if nothing else, offer a chance to choose how we respond to what is going on. It can make us feel a little more in control than we otherwise would have,” she said.
#13
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#14
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#15
Jeremy Cole:
Slurs are against the terms of service, and Elon has specified that “cis” is a slur. 🤷
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
Of course, dark humor has its negative side. We can’t recognize that. For one, it can hinder people from moving forward from the dark episodes they are going through.
Like with anything in life, it’s all about finding the right balance, which is why Brummell reminds us about the importance of using it strictly for the funny aspect, as well as how it uplifts the spirit.
“Overdoing it to a point where we push people away and refuse to accept what we’re going through, that can cause issues,” she said.
#16
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#17
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#18
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#19
Matthias Lichtenstein:
Medical bills… Definitely from the USA
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#20
Ryan Bridges:
I’m mad you’re driving 10 under the speed limit because you think you’re making a point about trucks while you’re also making everyone else late for work.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#21
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS, x.com
#22
Argentine Marin:
It also was designed for you to work until 50-55 and then take a retirement pension, not 67-75+.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#23
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#24
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#25
Arnaud Le Vaillant:
Wealth is not hoarded. It’s put to productive use hence reducing suffering.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS, x.com
#26
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#27
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#28
Huey Freeman:
looking at my toddler a lil sideways now
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#29
Nathan Guthrie:
Mine was “Officer McLean, aren’t police officers required to abide by the law?”
He answered “Yes”
“Officer McLean, why are you doing 62 in a 55?”
That man didn’t speak to me the rest of the way to the drunk tank.
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS, x.com
#30
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#31
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#32
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#33
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#34
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#35
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#36
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#37
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#38
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#39
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#40
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#41
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#42
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#43
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#44
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#45
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#46
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#47
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#48
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#49
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#50
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#51
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#52
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#53
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#54
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#55
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#56
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#57
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#58
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#59
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#60
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#61
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#62
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#63
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#64
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#65
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#66
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
#67
Image source: ISEEMYDEMONS
Follow Us