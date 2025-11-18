Hey Pandas, What’s Something Wholesome That Happened To You Or Someone Else You Know?

In a world with many problems, it’s good to remember the wholesome and fun stuff to remind us to keep going and never stop! The sky’s the limit!
#1
I got a puppy!!
#2
a few month ago, before we got our new bus driver, our old one said that she was retiring/ leaving our bus for another reason(i can’t remember)
she announced through the little bus mic that she was leaving and that she had fun with us and we were amazing kids and stuff like that and she had a great time and whatnot
and after her little speech i can tell you that EVERYONE on that bus clapped for her, a few whistles here and there too! EVERY. SINGLE. PERSON. from the quiet kids down to the yappers and skibidi kids, everyone put aside their differences and used the rest of the bus ride to appreciate the bus driver for her service. for taking us to and from school everyday.
i could see the genuine smile appear on her face. she looked so happy and appreciated
its amazing how people can put aside differences and come together to appreciate one person’s efforts. it makes that person feel valued and reminds them why they do what they do.
hope that bus driver is doing well, wherever she is :)
#3
One time, I went into a gas station to get some snacks. My mom was in the car, and I only had a certain amount of money. I grabbed a few snacks, and thought I had enough money for them. Turns out I didn’t. The cashier just paid for them for me. It was a small gesture, but it was quite nice.
