Woman Wonders If Her Husband’s Behavior Is Weird, Suspects He Has A Secret Child

Life is not a dress rehearsal. That’s the advice someone recently gave a woman who has spent the past few years complaining online about her husband. If what she’s been saying so far is true, he certainly is a piece of work.
In the woman’s latest post, she reveals that her spouse has been receiving calls from a doctor’s office regarding a child’s appointment. This is still happening, despite him changing his number a while back. Naturally, the woman is suspicious, especially since her husband is reluctant to tell the caller they have the wrong number. All he says is he doesn’t have a child… but his wife (and a bunch of other people) aren’t buying it.
For years, her husband has been receiving calls to remind him about a child’s medical appointment
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
She suspects he has a secret kid, but he flat-out denies this
Image credits: user25451090 / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: youthinkicare22
Suspect your spouse is living a secret life? Here are some signs you may be right, according to legal experts
Some people are master manipulators. They’re skilled at covering their tracks, lying, and even gaslighting others to get away with their nasty tricks. Marriages should be built on mutual trust and respect, but with more than a million divorces taking place every year in the U.S. alone, it’s clear that’s not always the case.
Some of these marriages crumble after it emerges that one of the spouses was living a double life. This doesn’t always mean they have a secret child or another family on the side. Sometimes they’re hiding financial issues or even involved in illegal activities. Fortunately, experts say there are giveaway signs that scream your partner is not who they say they are.
According to the team at Atlanta-based law firm The Sherman Law Group, one of the biggest red flags is a sudden and unexplained change in your spouse’s schedule.
“If your husband is becoming more secretive about his whereabouts, frequently working late, or going on business trips without much detail, this could indicate that he is hiding something,” they warn.
If this is something you’ve noticed, the legal experts advise that you start keeping track of your partner’s behavior and any changes in their schedule. You should document any time their whereabouts don’t align with the stories they tell. You could even enlist the help of a private investigator if you suspect there’s infidelity.
Another red flag is if your partner suddenly becomes possessive of their phone, computer, or other devices. Maybe they start using (or changing) passwords and/or locking their devices. They could also put their phone face down on a table so that you can’t see messages or calls coming in when you’re together.
Image credits: stefamerpik / freepik (not the actual photo)
Sherman’s experts say while it’s important to respect your partner’s privacy, you should always trust your instincts.
“If you suspect there is something going on, you may want to discuss this concern with [them] directly. If you suspect infidelity or other serious issues, an attorney can advise you on how to proceed, including whether you may be able to access marital assets or communications through legal means,” they add.
The woman mentioned her husband got angry when she questioned him about the calls from the doctor’s office. That, right there, is another red flag, according to experts.
“Has your husband become unusually defensive or argumentative when you ask simple questions or address concerns? If he is avoiding conversations or getting irritated by questions that once seemed trivial, it may be a sign that he is hiding something significant,” warns the Sherman Law Group team.
There are a bunch of other “tells,” but at the end of the day, if something feels “off,” it often is. Always trust your intuition…
“Life is not a dress rehearsal”: many people couldn’t understand why she was still with her husband
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