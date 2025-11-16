Hey Pandas, What’s Something Terrifying That Happened To You? (Closed)

Tell me something scary (a dream, an experience, etc.) that happened to you!
#1
I had my first ever sleep paralysis.
I ‘woke’ up and I saw CCTV from my monitor (not TV) outside my door. At first, it was kinda cute, just my cat scratching to try and get in and cuddle. But then my cat darted away and I heard her hissing. On the monitor, I saw a woman appear in front of the door in a dressing gown and high heels.
The door didn’t open, but the CCTV shut off and I was laying there in fear. I hear her walk-in (my feet are at the door, so I was looking at the door and she didn’t come through the door). And look to the side and saw her looking at me.
As soon as I saw her, she dropped down out of sight and I heard her go under the bed. I was terrified. I spent the rest of the night hearing her moving around whilst not being able to move for what felt like hours. I’m thankful my dog was there and she didn’t react so I know it was just sleep paralysis.
Follow Us