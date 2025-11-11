You Can Now Sleep At Work With My Latest Invention

This is my second year design assignment at my university.
We had to make an object that gratifies the user or makes them content. I noticed a lot of my friends often stay overnight at school to finish their works, but then they can’t get to sleep properly. Therefore, I came up with this idea!
Although it was a 5 week project, it took me 1 week to complete it because I changed direction on the final week and created this.
More info: behance.net
