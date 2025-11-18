Hey Pandas, What’s Something People Do That You Hate? (Closed)

I’m curious to hear your stories.
Discriminate against others based on gender indentity, sexual orientation, or ethnicity. Just let people be people. Also, when people make their political preference their entire personality ;)
insult anyone for their religion, sexuality, gender, race or literally anything like that
Complain about there being multiple genders when you have done sod all research. GOd maDe MaN anD wOmAn oNLy geNdErs mAtCh sEx.
Spit. It makes me nauseous. Even worse if Festus puts a plug of chawin tobaccy in his jaw.
Breathe loudly, tell others’ secrets, trigger people on purpose
Don’t take everything to heart 😊
B***h about living in the greatest country to ever exist (USA) if your life sucks that’s on you take responsibility and make it better you literally have every opportunity to do so
They are talking about their 64 genres and expect you to take them seriously.
