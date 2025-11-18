Hey Pandas, What’s One True And One False Stereotype About Your Country?

Just what the title says.
#1
Dracula’s (& vampires) country. Not true at all. I haven’t seen a vampire in the last 400 years.
#2
we ride kangaroos to school
we shorten a lot of words guess the lie.
#3
Hockey is life.
No, we’re not really polite.
#4
That we’re all stupid fat gun owners who eat McDonalds all day.
Yup…I don’t think I need to clarify where I’m from 😂
#5
Lie: everyone has a gun. only 32% of people do.
Lie: everyone is obese. only 39% of people are.
Truth: a LARGE portion of people are racist, sexist, homophobic, etc.
#6
We drink tea. Our food is terrible.
#7
We mostly are night owls, but few people like bullfighting, as the animal protection movement has risen considerably (at least in my region)
#8
we like food, we are all stupid rednecks who are all the “ists”.(not hating on country folks, I am a country child)
#9
False: the “American Dream” being attainable/realistic for most Americans, or even suitable for our needs given climate change.
True: Our health care system is fûcked up.
#10
True: Pitiful healthcare
False: We’re all Marjorie T. Green
#11
We’re all great at IT and computers
Cows exist in some form in every part of the country including the urban areas
