Hey Pandas, What’s One True And One False Stereotype About Your Country?

by

Just what the title says.

Have a lovely day!

#1

Dracula’s (& vampires) country. Not true at all. I haven’t seen a vampire in the last 400 years.

#2

we ride kangaroos to school
we shorten a lot of words guess the lie.

#3

Hockey is life.
No, we’re not really polite.

#4

That we’re all stupid fat gun owners who eat McDonalds all day.

Yup…I don’t think I need to clarify where I’m from 😂

#5

Lie: everyone has a gun. only 32% of people do.
Lie: everyone is obese. only 39% of people are.
Truth: a LARGE portion of people are racist, sexist, homophobic, etc.

#6

We drink tea. Our food is terrible.

#7

We mostly are night owls, but few people like bullfighting, as the animal protection movement has risen considerably (at least in my region)

#8

we like food, we are all stupid rednecks who are all the “ists”.(not hating on country folks, I am a country child)

#9

False: the “American Dream” being attainable/realistic for most Americans, or even suitable for our needs given climate change.

True: Our health care system is fûcked up.

#10

True: Pitiful healthcare

False: We’re all Marjorie T. Green

#11

We’re all great at IT and computers
Cows exist in some form in every part of the country including the urban areas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Found The 22 Most Brilliant Kitchen Finds That Are About To Be Everywhere
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
How to Make Matzah Toffee For Passover
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2017
Guy Shares 30 Interesting, Random, Or Odd Facts About People And The World You Might Not Have Heard Of
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Girl Assumed I Was Hitting On Her [So I] Gave Her The Same Response She Gave Me”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
50 Times People Spotted Such Funny Signs, They Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Facebook Suicides and Violence is Unavoidable from Something this Massive
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.