Hey Pandas, What’s On Your Mind Right Now? (Closed)

by

What’s on your mind right now?

#1

How I’m cold ;—;

#2

Food and sleep :)

#3

When is BOTW 2 going to come out? I’ve been waiting forever for it and it’s about time. Also, will I be able to play it on my older switch, or will it just be available on the new fancy switch coming out?

#4

Hozier.

#5

CHICKEN NUGGETTTSSSSSS

#6

How Im probably going to do poorly on my final project for school

#7

It started with the hayloft a’creakin!
Well if it started in the Hay! (Loft)
With his long Johns on pop went a’creepin !
Up to the barn up to the hay!
*sigh* what am I doing with my life singing hayloft by mother mother…
Oh CRAP I have to finish that assignment in 8 minutes! (actually tho) CRAP CRAP CRAP CRAP
Darn you mother mother!!!!

#8

If you think of Never Gonna Give You Up, are you rickrolling yourself?

#9

How I miss my online friends that I can’t talk to (aka that are on the website im not allowed on rn)
I’d rather kill myself than live without them, and it’s been 8 months since I could talk to most of them. It’s getting harder every day.

#10

How little I sometimes sleep OwO

