Hey Pandas, Introduce Us To Music That You Are So Excited About The World Needs To Know (Closed)

You have come across new music that is so great that you immediately fell in love? Unfortunately, in your opinion, it is not being given enough attention? Introduce it to us!
#1
Two Steps From Hell. Although it’s a music production company and although they create soundtracks to major films (“Harry Potter”, “Interstellar”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”), they also have outright incredible music that isn’t in any film. If you love powerful music that can evoke emotion, you will love Two Steps From Hell. A lot of their songs on YouTube will say that the song is by Thomas Bergersen – he is one of the two founders of the company, the other being Nick Phoenix. Just check them out! You won’t regret it.
#2
Here I introduce you to a great new band from a small town in Germany: The GIANT ROOKS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUamLYvOeSc
#3
Huntza. It is a great basque group with very happy vibes. I specially recommend Aldapan Gora, it is an amazing song. Basque is a beautiful language
#4
The Drunken Hearts. Jam/roots/Americana from Denver
#5
It’s on Spotify, Calming Music for Anxiety/Stress/HSP (Instrumentals)💖. It really helps me with concentration and homework. It’s by Meditation station.
#6
Regina Spektor. She is simply phenomenal. You can find her on Amazon Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, and Spotify. She is my personal favorite singer.
#7
Weezer they are a great band and meaningful songs, my favorite is “Grapes Of Wrath”.
#8
I found Jeremy Loops’ music when I was in South Africa working on a project for my church. I loved his music so I looked him up and read about who he is as a fellow being on planet earth. He is not only a great artist but a very caring person from everything I have read. Enjoy.
https://g.co/kgs/ARUuvR
You’re welcome :0)
