“A 1000 Red Flags”: 30 Pieces Of Advice Foreigners Have For Americans Right Now

Within the first day of stepping his foot back into office, Donald Trump has signed more executive orders than any other president in history. The 45th and 47th head of state is wasting no time signing orders left and right, some of which are causing concern among US citizens.
Without a plan on how to protect their freedoms, many Americans are worried about the potential crisis that the actions of the current US president may bring. Therefore, TikToker Rachel Gaede posted a brief video asking non-Americans for advice on what they would do in their place right now.
In 4 days, the post received 900k views and 9k comments, with many foreigners offering their heartfelt support and suggestions. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to leave a comment below, telling us what you think about the situation in the US.
While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Justin Buchler, associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Case Western Reserve University, and Petra Molnar, faculty associate at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center and author of The Walls Have Eyes: Surviving Migration in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the current affairs in the United States.
#1
Image source: gachelraede
#2
Image source: gachelraede
#3
Image source: gachelraede
#4
Image source: gachelraede
#5
Image source: gachelraede
#6
Image source: gachelraede
#7
Image source: gachelraede
#8
Image source: gachelraede
#9
Image source: gachelraede
#10
Image source: gachelraede
#11
Image source: gachelraede
#12
Image source: gachelraede
#13
Image source: gachelraede
#14
Image source: gachelraede
#15
Image source: gachelraede
#16
Image source: gachelraede
#17
Image source: gachelraede
#18
Image source: gachelraede
#19
Image source: gachelraede
#20
Image source: gachelraede
#21
Image source: gachelraede
#22
Image source: gachelraede
#23
Image source: gachelraede
#24
Image source: gachelraede
#25
Image source: gachelraede
#26
Image source: gachelraede
#27
Image source: gachelraede
#28
Image source: gachelraede
#29
Image source: gachelraede
#30
Image source: gachelraede
Follow Us