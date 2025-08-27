Hey Pandas, What’s Actually Safe, But People Think Is Really Dangerous?

Most of us love a good scare, but not everything that seems dangerous actually is. Let’s dive into some surprising things that are totally safe, even if everyone thinks otherwise!
#1
Women having the same rights as men.
#2
Not giving your opinion. Perhaps not even having a strong opinion. People seem to think the entire world would leave its orbit and crash into the sun if they, just for a moment, chose to stfu.
#3
MSG.
#4
Transgender women using the appropriate public bathroom.
#5
Voting
#6
Vaccines.
The number of people who fell for antivaxx b******t is huge. And unfortunately, lives were lost because of it. Children whose parents refused to vaccinate them. People who refuse anti-covid vaccine during the pandemic, and later passed away of covid.
I’ve been working in clinical trials for almost 2 decades. The amount of safety data required for a d**g to be approved is impressive (all must documented and verifiable). Vaccines save lives.
No, you don’t get sick because of the vaccine, and your genes are not altered because of it (that’s not how genetics works). 🤭
#7
Not following trends/doing your own thing. Most people will point out how it will make you a target for ridicule or whatnot, but it is better to be yourself than conform to the norm.
#8
Social media — especially for children
