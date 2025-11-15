Hey Pandas, What Do You Do All Day?

What do you do all day? Watch YouTube? Home school? play video games? Go through Facebook?
#1
THIS ,ladies and gents, this is the most easiest question anyone can ask a person during quarantine the answer is
drumroll*
sleep, eat snack, repeat
#2
It’s pretty easy since I’m stuck in quarantine: Work on my online homework, eat, play Roblox, make Tik Toks, make art, write, and draw.
#3
Put on a mask and pretend that I’m fine.
#4
In my free time, I play video games, watch TV shows, practice guitar and hang out with my doggo.
#5
Wake up at 4 am-5, go to school, come home, eat dinner, watch tv, do some art, and sleep. If I don’t have school I just lay in bed all day.
#6
From Mon – Fri, I work in marketing for money to do the things I would rather much be doing all day.
#7
Well my school had to shut down yesterday cuz of COVID so I am just posting on Instagram and watching shows on demand
#8
On weekdays school at home by myself while my parents are at work and siblings are with a babysitter, which gives me plenty of me time during my 5-minute breaks in between classes and also lunch break. So I usually draw, read, watch tv, and snack. On weekends, clean my room and watch tv mostly plus draw and read. :3
#9
mmm, prob eat snaks, sleep, school, play roblox repeat
#10
Because of corona I only work oonce or twice a week. The other days I sleep, cook and eat, clean up, meet my best friend (where I live, you can meet one person at a time), go for car rides or long walks somewhere not crowded, watch Netflix and my highlight is going grocerie shopping.
#11
Watch a screen for 7 hours, snacc, sleeppp, wake up far to early (before 8!! What kind of monster does that!?!?) repeat
😖
#12
I’d just play my fav game, and go on boredpanda.
#13
On a normal School day I would wake up at 5:30 get ready for school and when I come home I check on my goats go inside make a bowl of ramen and eat it while I browse the internet pretending I’m doing schoolwork.
#14
I give harp lessons and ESL tutoring over Zoom. I make tiny little hairbows for tiny little people. I play with my turtle and do the bidding of my elderly dog.
#15
I eat and play with my horses
