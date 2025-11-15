Hey Pandas, What’s A Talent You Could Do But Nobody Else Around You Couldn’t? (Closed)

Or vise versa, I don’t mind!
#1
I can wiggle my ears (which is not very amazing) and that is pretty much it.
#2
I can jump on a pogo stick without hands, also jumping on a pogo stick in general
#3
I can make my lip touch my nose, kinda play the violin even though I play the flute and I sing, idk if its that good though
#4
Touch my nose w/ tongue teaching myself to move my finger joints separately play piano ukulele guitar and my eyes can go 2 separate ways
#5
I can pop my thumb out of place and make it look like it’s broken. Once I scared my neighbor by pretending that I broke my hand. He was really grossed out, but it was funny to me and the other neighbors.
#6
most kids around me cant eve pop a wheelie on a bike. well, also mainly because the kids around me dont know how to ride one and are to busy playing roblox and Steam all day ._.
#7
I can move one of my eyes independently at a time (I can do either eye though) and I’m learning to cross them backwards (idk what its called) where they look away from each other instead of crossed towards each other (you know what I mean?)
I can dislocate all my fingers except my right ring finger and my pinkies
I can touch my palms to my shoulders (like all those people on tiktok can’t, it’s honestly not that hard..?)
it takes a minute, but i can stand with my leg facing the complete other way than i’m facing (so basically turn my leg around idk if thats a talent, no one else could do it)
I can kinda sing (i compare my voice to Kerry Butler so if you’ve ever heard her songs in beetlejuice the musical thats what I think I sound like when singing, I can also sound like Sophia Anne Caruso if I want)
#8
Be good at Parseltongue, I know no one who is good at it!
#9
I can sit on my leg
