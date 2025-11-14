#GirlDad Is Going Viral Because Of Kobe Bryant And It Perfectly Captures The Love Between Fathers And Daughters

by

Fathers across the world are honoring Kobe Bryant by celebrating their relationships with their daughters.

Using the hashtag #GirlDad, men are sharing photos of themselves with their daughters as a way of remembering the 41-year-old NBA legend who recently died along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Everything began with an ESPN segment in honor of Bryant’s legacy. In it, anchor Elle Duncan recalled meeting the basketball superstar backstage at an event in New York. Duncan was eight months pregnant at the time, which made Bryant immediately ask how she was doing and whether she knew what she was having.Duncan said that after she told Bryant she was having a girl, he high-fived her saying, “Girls are the best.” She then asked him – a father of four daughters – about having more girls in the family. “I would have five more girls if I could,” Bryant responded, according to Duncan. “I am a girl dad.”

#1

Image source: jasontranowicz

#2

Image source: ZoeGottiBBM

#3

Image source: LawyerLambert

#4

Image source: sports_kylelang

#5

Image source: NicoleCaminiti

#6

Image source: kuhnj30

#7

Image source: KNegandhiESPN

#8

Image source: ScottiePippen

#9

Image source: trapj99

#10

Image source: EricPMusselman

#11

Image source: smoss

#12

Image source: coachchad_scott

#13

Image source: JWonggg

#14

Image source: odellhaggins

#15

Image source: marcwil38

#16

Image source: chrismeyers84

#17

Image source: lemo22

#18

Image source: CoachMiles

#19

Image source: jhay_da_man

#20

Image source: DonLagreca

#21

Image source: elleduncanESPN

#22

Image source: johnfkirby63

#23

Image source: arielhelwani

#24

Image source: CrushD19

#25

Image source: coachjfranklin

#26

Image source: Thweattster32

#27

Image source: dangoody27

#28

Image source: gregolsen88

#29

Image source: clarencehilljr

#30

Image source: CoachTomlin

#31

Image source: Nick__DiMarco

#32

Image source: CoachJankos

#33

Image source: makolaabdullah

#34

Image source: CoachDoege

#35

Image source: acjphoto

