Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing Everybody Must Know About You? (Closed)

by

That one thing… what is it?

#1

I don’t believe there’s such a thing. Maybe they don’t have to know anything about me.

#2

The one thing everybody must know about me is everything.

#3

i am weird and talkative.

#4

HERMITCRAFT. Boom, done.

#5

I’m a crazy cat lady okay?

#6

Everything about everything has to be perfect and if it’s not I have to fix it otherwise it’s like the whole world is gonna end.

#7

I have very low tolerance for BS. and mostly everything else

#8

I L O V E I N S T A N T R A M E N

#9

I am a huge cartoon enthusiast, as well as a cartoonist! I’m a big fan of Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and DuckTales as of late. I draw them all the time.

Fun fact: ducks are surprisingly very easy to draw. I drew Donald Duck successfully on my first try. No wonder there’s so many Duck characters lol

#10

I am a blonde, skinny, white girl whose mom is the principal at the school I go to, and people’s first impression of me is often that I’m a dumb athletic blonde. I’M NOT. I’m a nerd, I don’t play sports, I love art, I read comics, I like pirates and sci-fi. I don’t want to be described by a vibe. I want to create my own.

#11

I love anime… not in the way you think tho…

#12

That I am currently 3 turn 4 when I’m 16
*This is a clue for anyone seeing this, try to guess what i mean*

