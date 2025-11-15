Hey Pandas, What Is One Thing Everybody Must Know About You? (Closed)

That one thing… what is it?
#1
I don’t believe there’s such a thing. Maybe they don’t have to know anything about me.
#2
The one thing everybody must know about me is everything.
#3
i am weird and talkative.
#4
HERMITCRAFT. Boom, done.
#5
I’m a crazy cat lady okay?
#6
Everything about everything has to be perfect and if it’s not I have to fix it otherwise it’s like the whole world is gonna end.
#7
I have very low tolerance for BS. and mostly everything else
#8
I L O V E I N S T A N T R A M E N
#9
I am a huge cartoon enthusiast, as well as a cartoonist! I’m a big fan of Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and DuckTales as of late. I draw them all the time.
Fun fact: ducks are surprisingly very easy to draw. I drew Donald Duck successfully on my first try. No wonder there’s so many Duck characters lol
#10
I am a blonde, skinny, white girl whose mom is the principal at the school I go to, and people’s first impression of me is often that I’m a dumb athletic blonde. I’M NOT. I’m a nerd, I don’t play sports, I love art, I read comics, I like pirates and sci-fi. I don’t want to be described by a vibe. I want to create my own.
#11
I love anime… not in the way you think tho…
#12
That I am currently 3 turn 4 when I’m 16
*This is a clue for anyone seeing this, try to guess what i mean*
