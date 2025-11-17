Hey Pandas, What’s A Song That Got You Through A Tough Time? (Closed)

This was the first post I’ve ever made on Bored Panda, so I thought I’d recreate it. Maybe this time I’ll get more than 3 responses, I’d like to think I’m a bit more well-known now.
Also, to anyone who actually reads the descriptions, how are you? I never technically left, but I wasn’t on Bored Panda a lot this summer and I feel like I’ve missed out on some stuff.
#1
When lifes not worth living, I turn to….
” She’s leaving” by OMD
” Song to the siren” by This Mortal Coil
“Atmosphere” by Joy Division
“That joke isn’t funny anymore” by The Smiths
“Under the gun ” by sisters of mercy
” Be all things” by Chelsea Wolfe
” Lowly weep” by Darkher
“A million tears” by Trees of Eternity
” fine on the outside” by Priscilla Ahn
” Saint Swithin’s Day” by Billy Bragg
“The sensual world” by Kate Bush…..
And when I’m really p!ssed off…
“You can’t bring me down” by Suicidal Tendencies…..
#2
I’m going through a pretty rough time right now, and music is the only thing that can help me at all, and it really does!
Dancing is very important for me to get me going, to calm down, and to distract myself, so I’ll list the songs I like to dance to the most:
“Nightmares” – La Scaltra”
“Never Wanted To Dance” – Combichrist (Electro Hutz Mix)
“Neon Black” – Bewitched As Dark
“Blind Trust” – Cabaret Nocturne
“Living In A French Movie” – Hante.
“Pain” – Boyharsher
“Dance Again” – Kite
“Mile Deep Hollow” – IAMX
“Verschwende Deine Jugend” – DAF
“Get Your Body Beat” – Combichrist
#3
Literally. anything from. any of these bands but here are a few that stick out
-Smile like you mean it, The Killers
-Miss Atomic Bomb, The Killers
-Blasphemous Rumors, depeche mode
-Viva la vida, Coldplay
-Walking in my shoes, depeche mode
-A Dustland Fairy Tale, The Killers
– This is your life, The killers
#4
when i was still with my mom i really considered leaving buuut im still alive and better than ever!!
composing the future- n25
close to gray -n25
class of 2012- mitski
jackpot sad girl- n25
reborn- n25
hated by life-n25
love me – kikuo
bitter choco decoration-n25
quick question to whoever’s reading
this: hows your day?
#5
after therapy (noahfinnce)
chasing daylight (noahfinnce) actually any of his songs honestly
pretty girl (addison grace)
nobody else (em beihold)
