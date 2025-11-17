“One-Line Celebrities”: Our Simple But Challenging Single Line Portraits (28 Pics)

In our latest venture at Loooop Studio, we’ve taken on a unique challenge with “One Line Celebrities”. Our goal? To distill the distinctive features and expressions of each celebrity into our signature style: a single, unbroken line. It’s not just about recreating a likeness but capturing the essence of each individual in a way that’s instantly recognizable.

We invite you to join us in this exploration and hope you’ll appreciate the simplicity and recognize the familiar faces in their minimalist forms. For more captivating one-line drawings, check out our previous articles on Bored Panda by clicking here and here

More info: Instagram | loooop.studio | behance.net

#1 Leonardo Dicaprio

#2 Will Smith

#3 Brad Pitt

#4 Bill Gates

#5 Kanye West

#6 Johnny Depp

#7 Elon Musk

#8 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

#9 Mike Tyson

#10 Serena Williams

#11 Greta Thunberg

#12 Taylor Swift

#13 Lionel Messi

#14 Ariana Grande

#15 Mark Zuckerberg

#16 Michael Jordan

#17 Cristiano Ronaldo

#18 Rihanna

#19 Lebron James

#20 Oprah Winfrey

#21 Billie Eilish

#22 Novak Djokovic

#23 Kim Kardashian

#24 Beyoncé

#25 Justin Bieber

#26 Angelina Jolie

#27 Katy Perry

#28 Tom Cruise

