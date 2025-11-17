Hey Pandas, What’s A Recent Accomplishment That You’ve Made? (Closed)

Whether it is big or small, it’s worth celebrating. So share it with your fellow Pandas.
#1
i’m proud of myself because i ate something and instead of doing something bad, i got up and brushed my teeth and washed my face and did my physical therapy exercises before going to bed. i always know it’s worth it to do but it’s just so hard sometimes to work up any motivation to do it so i’m proud.
#2
Ok it’s a tiny accomplishment but I was supposed to wake up at 4:40 to get a train, the alarm never went off, I woke up at 5:20 and managed to leave my house on schedule. That train was the only option I had lol
#3
I got a 1490 on my SAT on my first try!
#4
well for one i made a redstone thing work in minecraft(im terrible with redstone) and ive learned how to make friends now
#5
Quit my job as a senior member of staff, moved to a new place of work, less money, lots less stress and work load, much, much more time with my young kids. Can’t put a price on this extra time we have together.
#6
Almost done with the first draft of my first book!
#7
I learned to play the spoons.
#8
Uhh idk I’ll say I woke up early successfully today, didn’t miss the bus, and had time to work on my art project for the art show. Sooo, yea.
#9
I pulled the weeds in my uncle’s backyard and got 20 bucks 😎
#10
I managed to get through the weekend and school today despite feeling like I’m dying because allergies :)
For real though I keep coughing, I sound really gravelly, and breathing isn’t that good.
#11
I quit smoking pot after 11 years of daily use. honestly, I thought it would be a lot harder.
#12
My drawing skills have been getting a lot better! I made a realistic drawing of my dogs, and nature drawings!
#13
I play the piano and I have my yearly evaluations/exams. I found out today that I passed and got state honors. I was going to email my friends but it feels like bragging and I would just bother them so I’m just telling random strangers on bp.
#14
I recently learned some basic beatboxing patterns and it’s really fun!
#15
Realizing that I am bi and proud of it!
#16
I worked up enough self confidence to wear my favorite outfit to school. Nobody teases me too badly or anything, I have just been really struggling with self confidence. :)
#17
I… existed…
#18
Made it to worlds for vex!
#19
I was in my school’s production of Matilda! It is a really hard show to do, and we made a record for three sold out shows in a row
#20
I’ll be 40 this year and I decided to go back to school. I was always a mediocre student at best, but I currently have straight A’s!
#21
Planned my escape.
#22
It took me three years of highschool, but I’ve finally gotten confident enough to be myself, at least in one of my classes. And I have also found my true friends, so that’s what I did. ☺️
