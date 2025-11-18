Folks Online Reveal Why They No Longer Respect These 35 Celebrities

A person who goes on Reddit by the nickname Jackytobacky asked everyone on the platform to describe their rudest celebrity encounters and people delivered — in less than a week, their post has received over 15,000 comments. From condescending remarks to blatant disrespect, these stories paint a colorful picture of the often-mythologized lives of famous individuals. (However, it’s essential to remember that they are anecdotal and based on personal experiences. So as with any online discussion, take these anonymous tales with a grain of salt.)
#1
This happened in the early 1990’s. I handled security at a large Corporate hotel in a Canadian city. Any big name group that performed in our city, stayed at our hotel. I was escorting Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers from their guest floor to the lobby for their limo one morning at 0430. I am 6’5” and when Ms Parton approached me as I stood outside of the elevator, she said, in her sweet Southern Belle voice, *”Y’all sure grow ‘em big up here in Canada”.* She touched my arm in a friendly manner. She was just as sweet as pie! I blushed and instantly forgot everything about my job.
Kenny did not even look at me as he boarded the elevator.
I had put the elevator into individual use so it would stay on the floor with the doors open, but taken the keys with me. When it was time to descend to the lobby, in my flustered state I had forgotten which of the roughly 30 keys on the ring controlled that elevator, despite having worked there for several years. There was a long pause while I searched the key ring, key by key, two or three times. Kenny was glaring at me the whole time, barely concealed rage bubbling just under the surface.
I finally found the right key, but when I went to put the elevator back into group service, in my haste I fumbled and dropped the keys. Kenny made a louder exasperated sound, but Dolly came to my defence, touching my arm again and saying; *”Sugar, you just take your time, we’re in no hurry!”* Kenny made another noise but Dolly shushed him.
We eventually made it to the lobby and I escorted them to the carport and their waiting limo. Kenny never even looked at me as he walked out the door and got into the car. Dolly however, stopped to chat with me for a bit, thanking me and then tipped me a $100USD bill. That was more than I made in a day back then! She did the same for the bellman who had brought their luggage down. Total Class Act!
That was my most favourite and least favourite celebrity at the same time!
Image source: LOUDCO-HD, Eva Rinaldi
#2
The rudest celebrity I ever met was Jack Nicholson. I asked him for an autograph and he growled at me that he only signs autographs for “chicks with huge tits”.
Flip side nicest celebrity I ever met was Lemmy Kilmeister from Motörhead. I was at a bar and he sat down beside me. I was in awe and stammered out, “Let me buy you a drink”. He said, “Nah, you can’t do that”. I was a little dejected and hung my head. He immediately burst out in laughter and said, “Kid I’m a gawddamed rock star. Let ME buy YOU a drink.”
I then spent the night with Lemmy buying me Long Island Iced Tea while we talked about 60s British science fiction.
Image source: Erik_Lassiter, Warner Bros.
#3
I was an extra in a movie starring Matthew McConaughey. He made sure every single person on and around the set ate lunch, had enough to drink, and was comfortable. After shooting, everyday, he pretty much rented out a bar/restaurant and everyone ate and drank free. He also took the time to make sure he had a conversation with everyone, no matter the importance of the role you had on set.
Image source: ThinAndCrispy84
#4
Actually Diddy. Came in to a very popular place I worked after closing time. We kept the kitchen open with all of the staff there for his entourage. They came in 45 minutes late, ordered chicken teriyaki (cooked to order) and got up and left without paying because it took too long. World class piece of s**t and here for all of it. Karma is an absolute b***h.
Image source: Reasonable-Parsley36, TheEllenShow
#5
I have some clients that interact with celebs and I get fun stories
One client is a private pilot. He said the loveliest he’s flown is Green Day. Like, he just went on and on about how sweet and genuine and thankful they are. He said Mike pence was extremely polite- a true gentlemen even though he can’t stand his politics. He said Ariana grande was a raging c**t and literally one of the worst people he’s ever met. Trashed his plane. Insanely rude and demanding. He refuses to fly her anymore
I have a few clients that work in film. My god do they love working with Nicolas cage. Very professional and extremely personal. Likes to have deep conversations and connect with everyone on set & remembers everyone’s names. I love hearing Nic cage stories.
Image source: GiraffeCalledKevin, First We Feast
#6
Tommy Lee Jones. I was working as a security guard on the movie shoot for The Hunted. My 2nd week on the job, I was posted in front of Tommy Lee Jones’ and Benicio Del Toro’s trailers on this side street in a residential area. Basically just stand there all day and make sure nobody f***s with anything.
Day 1 was fine. I was there all day and never saw Tommy Lee Jone’s. Benicio came and went throughout the day and was super nice. He even came out and had a chat once. It was a trip because I had just seen him on TV the prior week accepting an Oscar. I congratulated him on that and he was thankful. Just seemed like an all right dude that wasn’t all up his own a*s.
Day 2 was a different story. I come in at 10am and relieve the overnight person. I’m standing there and this dog comes trotting up to me. Super friendly. I assumed it was a neighborhood dog that got out. It just kind of hung out with me for about 20 minutes until an SUV comes flying down the street and stops right before the barricade. I see an old man hop out of the back. He points and yells “HEY!” And is walking toward me with a purpose. “GET THE F**K AWAY FROM MY DOG!”
It’s at this point that I realize it’s Tommy Lee Jones. I put my hands up and I say, “Oh I’m so sorry I didn’t know it was your dog.”
I don’t know if he heard me but he walked right up to me with his driver right behind him ready to pull him back if he has to. He puts his finger in my chest and says “Why is she out? Who let my dog out?”
I tried to tell him she was out when I got there and I had no idea it was even his dog, but I was only 20 and just completely scared out of my mind so I was stuttering and stammering and he kept interrupting me demanding answers. By then a few more of his people had gathered around and someone got a hold of my boss. Then my phone rang and it was my boss telling me to just go home for the day and it would get handled.
I went home and called him later asking if I should still come in tomorrow. He said “Nope, you don’t work here anymore.” I tried explaining everything, but there was no getting through.
So Tommy Lee Jones got me fired from a job for something I was not responsible for.
Image source: OldBrokeGrouch, Columbia Pictures
#7
I used to live in the same city as Tommy Lee Jones, and there was a point in time where if you worked in the service industry you either had your own story about him or knew someone who did. I have a few of my own. Celebrity or not he is, hands down, one of the rudest people I’ve ever come across. Very demanding and hateful; he looks down on service workers and treats them like s**t but at the same time expects them to simultaneously 1. Know who he is, 2. Not acknowledge who he is, but 3. Give him special treatment because of who he is.
Image source: Barfignugen, Paramount Vantage
#8
I hung out with Charles Barkley once in Philly and for some reason he took a liking to me and was very candid and open. He told me you have to be nice to every single person you meet and it can be exhausting but if you meet 100 people and are nice to 99 but not to 1, then that 1 will bash you and tell everyone what a terrible person you are and people will believe them. Awesome guy.
Image source: JWTowsonU, R24KBerg
#9
Rudest by far, Toby Keith. Absolute bag of f**k to deal with and then would flip the “switch” to patriotism pornographer when the camera’s were on. He was a running joke for anyone who had to deal with him in the service industry.
Nicest though, Sir Paul McCartney. I delivered his dinner to him and I have zero expectations in these situations other than a guy who is hungry wants room service. He answered the door and told me to come in, proceeded to have about a ten minute conversation where he couldn’t have come across more genuinely interested in my life, I felt embarrassed, which I don’t normally, but we had a quick chat. Talked about a good place to get a coffee in the morning and he shook my hand telling me it wad a pleasure. I have to believe there are thousands of stories about that man in that regard.
Image source: nabbyroots22, Toby Keith
#10
Stephen Baldwin and Chad Michael Murray both tried to get stuff for free and pulled the do you know who I am, for something that was $5. Baldwin also gave his number to a teenage co worker and we called it to see if it was real not even thinking about caller Id. He spent the next year randomly calling her.
My favorite celebrity encounter was making a smoothie for Gordon Ramsey. He was super nice and said he would be back later to get his friend something. The friend was David Beckham who was also super nice and they stayed and took pictures with everyone.
Image source: TigerLllly
#11
A relative of mine had an interesting interaction with LaToya Jackson. He was in the same elevator as her in another country. She didn’t think he spoke English, so she started talking trash about how dumpy the country was and how much she hated the fans in that country. Then my relative asks her, “So, do you ever go back to Gary?” Apparently the look on her face was priceless.
Image source: holy_mojito, wikipedia.org
#12
Bill Cosby was the most egotistical m**********r I’ve ever met. Billionaire tipped a buck and an autograph and kept looking my trainee (room service) up and down. Massive main character issues and was a pain in the a*s to everyone.
And the NICEST? George Carlin, hands down. Complete gentleman and loved his coffee. Gd, I miss that guy. It was such a mindfuck to stand there in front of my favorite comedian ever and have a whole convo with him for like 5 minutes, and there he was. I cried afterwards. Once in a lifetime experience.
Image source: ExpensiveDot1732, William Morris Agency
#13
My wife works at a 5 star hotel in Beverly hills and has served so many celebrities. Her and her Co workers all agree, Jennifer Lopez is the most vile bottom feeding human of all time.
Image source: Comfortable-South397, Universal Pictures
#14
Ralph Nader.
I was his PR representative once. He’s arrogant, condescending, rude, and demanding.
OTOH, I also represented Martin Sheen at one time and he was the nicest, kindest, warmest person I have ever met. He knew he was being hosted by a nonprofit, so he insisted on paying for his own rent car rather than let them get him a car and driver and after his event, he insisted on taking his entire local PR team to dinner and picked up the tab. When he left, he publicly thanked me and shook my hand.
Image source: Philoporphyros, Saturday Night Live
#15
Oprah! Went to see her show in Chicago; her staff as well as Oprah herself were so arrogant , unfriendly, rude! When the camera turned on, Oprah was very different than when the camera turned off. I was so disappointed!
Image source: SameComparison8585, TODAY
#16
My husband worked for a very popular ski resort and got to meet a lot of celebrities. He said Leonardo Dicaprio was one of the rude ones to staff and a stingy tipper on huge bills.
On the flip side, he said Adam Sandler was actually really nice and pretty generous on tips.
Edit: I’m not going to debate if tipping is right or wrong. That’s not the point of the question.
Image source: SailorVenus23, Warner Bros.
#17
Haven’t met too many celebs, but I gotta say that Bill Nye the Science Guy was the rudest. I grew up in Seattle and I ran into him with my dad when I was really young and he was setting up for a shoot for that show down on Alki Beach. I was a huge nerd, and he was one of my heroes because of that show. My pops told me to go say hello, so I did, and Bill responded something along the lines of “Get out of here, kid! We’re busy! Where are your parents at?” and I pointed at my pa across the beach and was like “Right over there!” Bill told me to leave him alone, I was devastated (mind you I was like 6 or 7).
On the other hand, I met Woody Harrelson and Willy Nelson on separate occasions when I was a bit older (22 or 23) and living on my own in Maui. They were both super nice! They were both stoned, as was I, when I met them. When I met Woody I was working at Mana Foods stocking shelves, and Woody walked down the aisle I was stocking. His eyes were squints that were red as hell, and when I saw him coming I just said “Hey, Woody! How’s it going?” and he responded “Hey, what’s up, man? It’s good! How are you?” We had a little conversation before he got back to what he was doing and I got back to work. It felt like a genuine chill meeting with someone I respect.
Image source: SuchSmartMonkeys, billnye
#18
Not so much rude but here’s two times my family’s had run ins with celebrities.
My family sold a boat to Jack Hannah several years ago, he came with his wife to our home to check it out and bought it with cash (it was a John boat so like $300, nothing crazy) they hung out with us and shot the s**t like any regular person would. I had a pet tarantula at the time and he saw it and was like “awesome set up for a rose hair” I get it, he’s literally a zoologist but it blew my adolescent mind he knew what species it was off hand. Him and his wife were super down to earth and nice people.
My dad installed a car phone in the tour bus of David Copperfield many, MANY moons ago. His staff timed it where my dad would be in the bus while David was in rehearsals for his show, but the rehearsals didn’t last as long as they anticipated and he came back to the bus while my dad was finishing the install. He waited outside and when my dad came out of the bus there he was; now mind you this is middle of afternoon, dead a*s July summertime heat in a deep southern state. Copperfield is wearing a full length fur coat. My dad in all his awkward glory asks “ain’t you hot in that?” My dad says he looked at him dead in the eyes all serious like and goes “You never know what’s up my sleeves” and gives a small smile. 4 months later we received a manilla envelope with 5 hand signed and personalized headshots of him. My dad was blown away because after the sleeve comment he chatted with my dad for a little bit then whisked off back to rehearsals. My dad says he only mentioned the family in passing during the conversation and didn’t remember giving Copperfield or his staff our names and especially our home address, yet each headshot had our names correctly spelled and each had a different little personal message. Absolutely BONKERS and this was in the late 90’s before social media and the internet became what it is today.
Image source: Prollynotafed, Homer Liwag
#19
Justin Timberlake. We were staying at the same hotel and he wouldn’t let my elderly grandmother on the elevator with him and two others. He stuck out his hand and said “No”and closed the door. On the other hand, Jessica Beil who was in the restroom was very friendly and talkative to my little sister while they were washing their hands together. My grandmother asked later, “who was that a*****e?”. I laughed.
Image source: 2thSprkler, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#20
Jared Leto is a piece of s**t.
Aside from being an outright weirdo and an awkward human being he is a predator and groomer.
He harassed, stalked, and attempted to sexually prey on a friend of mine. When she refused his advances he turned the dial from 100 to 1000 and mind you this was after 1 meeting and no sexual contact or lead on from her. When she tried to inject a male friend in the situation he was vehemently opposed to this. 100’s of phone calls and texts.
Avoid at all costs.
EDIT: I didn’t get on Reddit for a day and am overwhelmed by the comments so I’ll up some questions here.
This happened 10+ years ago in a Midwest city. She was approached the day of (or before, I’m not sure) his band was playing, was a bit starstruck by him, and was invited to his show.
The situation rattled her, but she made it out of this situation relatively unscathed for how things could have gone. Being who she is, she was able and equipped to handle stuff like this. However, it has always bothered me that any woman younger, more impressionable, or in a different state of mind could have quickly been taken advantage of and assaulted in much worse ways.
As a man, this gave me a lot of perspective and made me a lot more diligent about being aware of my surroundings when I am in public and with my woman friends. Be careful out there. Not everyone has bad intentions, but make sure you are safe.
Image source: Obfuscious, Columbia Pictures
#21
My grandpa met Jim Carrey when he was filming for a few days in an alley right behind his job site. All the kids in my family were huge fans of Jim’s and my grandpa knew it. Basically, Jim just ignored everyone and seemed really mad the entire time he was there and refused to interact with people. We didn’t find out until we watched the movie at home and my grandpa told us the story years later.
For me? The Kardashians. I didn’t know who they were at the time. My coworkers told me who they were after they had left.
The mom came into my job at the time and was on her cell the entire time and would wave off people asking her if she needed help. Meanwhile, the younger two– Kylie and Kendall– destroyed the store. They kept grabbing things and asking their mom to buy it for them and then tossing it on the floor. Even big items, they hauled from the back of the store to the front and left it there. She didn’t even try to parent her kids.
And at checkout, she didn’t load the items onto the conveyor belt at all so I scanned her stuff and left it in her cart. She said she wanted bags so I begrudgingly bagged the items and left them in the bagging area for her to put into her cart. She then took out her card to pay and tapped it and tried to hand it to me. I pointed to the machine and told her she had to use it. Then she slid her card and stood there as if there was nothing else to do. I think she asked me, “Why is this taking so long?” Because you have to enter your PIN and say okay to the amount, girl.
I think she filmed an episode of her show a few years later where she’s shopping at a grocery store with her daughter. And they’re having the best time because it’s so “new” and “fun”. They’re so fake.
Image source: CandleAngel
#22
Two gems and a horror:
Judi Dench who was lovely, quite a twinkle in her eye and just totally charming and just as you’d imagine and hope her to be.
Going back a long time, but in the early 1990s I had a friend in London, HIV+, who was in hospital and very very unwell – not really thought he’d be alive for more than a month or two. Hospital staff were lovely and visiting was pretty much as and when, just as long as you were quiet if it was late. I’d gone to visit him after a very long work day, and was gowned up and chatting quietly to him. It was probably around midnight and one of the nurses asked if he was up to another visitor which he was. Princess Diana turned out to be the other visitor and she was lovely beyond belief. Absolutely beautiful, very compassionate and all on her own – one security guard who was with the nurse. She stayed for around an hour and was obviously a regular. The nurses said she often came in late at night, just slipping in with no fuss or fanfare and staying several hours at a time. I met her several times before my friend finally died and she was always unfailingly kind and gentle. I summoned up the courage to ask why she did this so much – in those days gay men, particularly HIV+ ones, were often sidelined and looked down on. She was quite matter of fact in that she felt she could offer something to people who didn’t have much else and it made her feel grounded in what was a very turbulent life to do it. After David had died and I went to collect his belongings there was a card with a letter in it from her for me. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it and I used to get angry with people who took against her. She wasn’t perfect I’m sure, but to me she was a lovely and wonderful lady.
To keep up with the general theme though, and to echo others, Cilla Black was a complete b***h of the first order and I don’t really know anyone who ever had a good word to say about her – she lived not that far from my parents when I was a teenager and was notorious in the village for her appalling attitudes.
Image source: UKQuietGuy
#23
I work in Corrections. Nicki Minajs brother was on trial for child molestation and rape (found guilty doing life). Nicki, real name Onika Miraj, was the most entitled visitor I’ve ever had to deal with. She expecting unlimited time with her brother as well as a private section to not be with the public.
She was extremely condescending and expected her personal bodyguards to enter the room with her. She had become so insufferable that we had to find officers who knew her from back in the day to come have a little talk with her to straighten out her attitude. Or else we were going to bar her from Visiting.
Just to clarify how officers would know her. Nikki is from Hempstead Long Island which is one town over from the Jail. So a fair amount of officers who lived in Hempstead their whole lives know her from childhood.
This is Jail. We don’t give a c**p who you are on the outside. i in here you’re a visitor like everyone else. You have to pass a metal detector. You have to give us your ID. And if you don’t have a reason to be here, then you cannot stay. You don’t get extra time no inmate gets privileged because of who you are.
In fact, on a sidenote, the other inmates broke her brother’s arm and ruptured his spleen because they know what he did.
So overall, my experience with her was not positive. And if I never run into her again, that would be just fine.
Image source: Stumbling_Corgi
#24
I met Jared Leto in Nashville in the early 2000s with my female friend who was very attractive and also 16. Didn’t stop J-dawg from asking her if “she wants to go f**k” in the first few minutes of meeting. She declined and was very grossed out by it so we left. True story.
Image source: calecovert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#25
Tom Cruise.
I worked security for Top Gun (the original) at NAS Miramar.
He was arrogant and rude to everyone, including officers. (Being rude to fighter pilots is a bad idea.)
Refused to dress properly to dine in the Officer’s Mess. He got into a huge confrontation with some of the higher ups and almost got the entire movie crew thrown off of the base.
Put his foot through the side of a Tomcat because he wouldn’t listen to the Plane Captain telling him how to properly get in the aircraft.
No one wanted to drive for him or be his escort.
Goose, (Anthony Edwards) on the other hand, was an amazing person and everyone loved him. .
Image source: MicroCat1031
#26
Many years ago, I had a chance meeting with actor Sean Penn in Paris. It was late night, and he was all by himself at the hotel bar in the lobby. I happened to be in the bar as well. I recognized him just approached and said hello and told him that I admired his work, he asked me take the seat, and then we spoke about things for about 5-10 mins (may be more but I don’t remember as I was in absolute awe of a major Hollywood star). He was polite and seemed interested in my views as he listened to them, I felt like I could have stayed for some more time, however, I thought it’s best not to overstay my welcome, so, I got up and I thanked him for his time, and left.
Over the years, I have read accounts and anecdotes of people on the internet which makes me think Sean is a recluse and a grumpy guy, so, I thought I should share a rather pleasant experience with him, who knows may be I caught him on a good day lol.
Image source: boom_chika_chika
#27
Tommy Lee Jones was awful. Worked with him doing press on a film he was in and we had to keep him plied with alcohol to even acknowledge the reporters. He’d also grope the female staffers with regularity. Just nasty.
Image source: trojanusc
#28
Met all of Destiny’s Child when i was younger at a restaurant with my dad
Michelle Williams was the rudest most disrespectful person I have EVER met in my life. Signed my book and nearly threw the book at Kelly to sign. Also refused to awnser any of my questions, young me was heartbroken because she was my favorite.
Beyoncé was SUCH a sweetheart true class act. I signed my book and gave me a nice conversation. Also held my baby sister just because my sister smiled at her she said “now I have to hold her” (Fun fact: my sister’s name is Ivy so it is a joke in my family that that’s where Beyoncé got the name 😂😂)
Kelly Rolland was also super nice and sang a little. She got me ice cream so I loved her and always will 😂😂.
Image source: OfferNo941
#29
I interned at a music management company in college, and one of the clients was Meat Loaf. I answered the phone, and he asked for his manager – I told him the manager was on a call, and he started screaming “he’s on a f*****g conference call? Are you f*****g kidding me??!! I’m meatloaf!!! You know what, f**k you.” Then hung up.
As a 19 year old trying to get into the music industry, my face went white, thinking my career was over. To his credit, the manager – who had a famously bad temper himself – walked over to me, told me that meatloaf was a buffoon who nobody respected anymore, and to not worry.
Image source: gpsrx, Huckabee on TBN
#30
Got a call to David Spade’s room at like 2 a.m. because he had issues with his WiFi. When I told him I couldn’t fix it and he had to wait for I.T. in the morning he said in the most deadpan David Spade way “I figured you wouldn’t be able to fix it, I didn’t figure they put their best and brightest on the graveyard shift.” Lmao.
Image source: Worried_Lobster6783, TheEllenShow
#31
Rihanna.
I worked at her show as a stage builder. We got instructions from the tour manager that we were not allowed to look at her, speak to her AND we had to give way to her if she was walking in our path. A former colleague of mine that was pushing a huge crate down a corridor, blocked her path and she acted like a complete child.
Image source: steelcity91, EuropaCorp
#32
Dennis Hopper didn’t smile once or make eye contract or tip. Not even after he forgot his cell phone and it had to be kept *under guard* for him for six hours. Not even a thank you. Crushed me.
Best: Billy Zane. I pull out the Billy Zane story every chance I get so I’ll spare you the long version this time, that guy was a legend. Hung out us the entire night and *came out again* the next week just to hang out with us some more.
Image source: levieleven, Hemdale
#33
R. Kelly. He and his entourage were at the casino I bartended at and sat at my bar for hours playing the bar slots and drinking Henry VIII like crazy. Racked up a $50K tab. They left a mess and gave a $15 tip
Image source: ScaredVacation33, CBS News
#34
William Shatner said he would give me an autograph in Hawaii when I was about 10 . He said ‘lemme get a pen’, got in his limo and drove off.
Image source: Luna_-Faye, Jimmy Kimmel Live
#35
Uma Thurman tried cutting me in line at a health food store but I didn’t let her.
Follow Us