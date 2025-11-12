These days, A 4-year-old Japanese Lolita is getting popular on Instagram. This little girl wears different shapes everyday and her photos are posted on Instagram by her mother, called Ayaka, a Japanese professional dietitian. Ever since Ayaka gave birth to her daughter who aroused Ayaka’s girl heart. She dressed up for her daughter every day. When we all think Ayaka is too willing to spend for her children, you know her daughter do not wear the same clothes every day. It’s so extravagant!! However, Ayaka said all the clothes bought for her daughter are UIQLO, MUJI and other basic brands. Since Ayaka post her daughter’s dress on Instagram, her daughter becomes popular.
Let’s watch the beautiful princess below.
More info: photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Image credits: www.photostags.com
Follow Us