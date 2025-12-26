“That Explains Why”: Meghan Markle’s Christmas Message Sparks Prince Harry Split Rumors

As Meghan Markle shared her family’s plans for Christmas this year, her message unexpectedly sparked rumors of marital strain between her and Prince Harry.
On Thursday, December 25, the Duchess of Sussex released an email newsletter for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which left fans calling her Christmas message “shallow and sad” and speculating that it reflects deeper personal struggles.
“And her actually sending this out makes her day seem shallow and sad as it juxtaposes with real royal family celebrations. What a failure she is,” wrote one social media user.
Meghan Markle shared her and Prince Harry’s Christmas plans with their children in an email newsletter for her lifestyle brand, As Ever
Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex
In the newsletter, which was sent to subscribers on Christmas morning, Meghan Markle detailed several holiday traditions and plans for her family at their home in Montecito, California.
While the brand has used the newsletter for regular seasonal updates and product launches throughout 2025, this latest edition focused on Meghan’s festive celebrations, which included dim sum, board games, and staying in pajamas all day.
The newsletter began by revealing the Duchess’s Christmas Eve plans, “Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last-minute gifts, and tiptoeing down the stairs with my husband to make sure ‘Santa’ had enjoyed his cookies and ‘the reindeer’ had eaten their carrots.”
Image credits: meghan
“Anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children’s eyes.”
She then shed light on the family of four’s plans for Christmas Day, writing, “I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family – maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence… music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories.”
The 44-year-old cozied up in pyjamas with her family at home, while the royal family spent their Christmas Day at Sandringham House
Image credits: As Ever
The message concluded with a warm holiday wish to fans and followers, “I hope that whether you’re cozied up in your pajamas like we are, or dressed to the nines, whether you’re with a huge gathering, with your partner, your kids, or on your own – wherever you happen to find yourself today reading this note – that you know I am wishing you a very Merry Christmas, and all the blessings that come with it.”
As the former actress spent the holiday privately, senior royals, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, along with their three children, attended the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
Image credits: Netflix
Following the service, family members greeted hundreds of well-wishers who gathered along the path leading back to the main house.
They later sat down for a formal dinner, which typically features a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings.
In light of this contrast, social media was flooded with reactions from netizens commenting on Markle’s “lonely” Christmas plans, with many criticizing her for allegedly depriving her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, of festive time with their royal relatives.
People dissecting the Suits alum’s message even speculated that she and Harry may be “living separately,” fueling rumors of possible marital strain
Image credits: The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan Duke & Duchess of Sussex
One critic wrote, “They were alone Christmas Eve… and will be alone Christmas Day. No mention of friends and laughter throughout last night or talk of family Christmas dinner (what happened to the turkey w sage honey lolol oh yeah that was just a bunch of BS). Lonely losers, all brought on by themselves.”
Another commented, “Can you imagine how they’ve denied that life to their kids?? I would be [livid] if I were Archie and Lili and learned all about this in the future. But things a common trope for narcissistic parents who only think about themselves.”
A third added, “All I can now think of is Meghan skulking around her house in her white cashmere and silk, shushing Harry, creeping up to the tree and demanding he take a video of her prepping for ‘aggressively hosting’ the sh*t out of poor santa and his reindeer.”
Image credits: The Royal Family
“It reads like she was writing while in a manic state. I’m starting to think Harry… can’t make sense of what she’s saying so he believes she ‘smart.’ In my experience, people who rattle on with long run on sentences, both written or verb, don’t often have anything significant to say,” bashing the newsletter itself one person expressed.
As many continued dissecting Meghan’s words and noting the lack of specific plans mentioned for the day, split rumors quickly began circulating.
One comment that stood out to many Reddit users read, “Likely like separate. There are multiple reports that they are definitely not living together anymore. That explains why she thanked him for appearing in her Christmas horror.”
Image credits: meghan
The remark appeared to reference a viral report published by RadarOnline.com in late October 2025, which claimed the couple was having some issues in their marriage as their future together looked uncertain.
At the time, the outlet cited an anonymous insider who alleged that “the couple are not on the same page with anything right now.”
The source told the outlet, “Meghan is absolutely pivoting to fashion. She’s always had her eye on designing her own label.”
Image credits: aseverofficial
“Meghan and Harry are keeping their work completely separate. He’s more than happy for her to do her lifestyle thing and they both prefer that she’s doing it on her own without him.”
However, neither Markle nor the Prince has addressed these rumors or hinted at any potential marital strain in recent times.
Amid the ongoing negative chatter, another point of controversy arose when people noticed that the Duchess released her newsletter containing the festive message just hours before King Charles III’s annual Christmas broadcast.
Image credits: meghan
It is a long-standing tradition that the British sovereign is the only member of the Royal Family to deliver an official Christmas Day address, which is traditionally broadcast at 3:00 p.m. GMT across the UK and the Commonwealth.
While Meghan, as a non-working royal, did not technically break any rules, many felt she had breached an unspoken royal protocol.
Image credits: aseverofficial
Several critics viewed the timing of her personal newsletter, released on the same morning, as an attempt to “overshadow” the monarch’s official address.
“Bare minimum that literally every parent does? Why does she write this way? As though it’s such a huge sacrifice… She’s the woooorst,” wrote one user
