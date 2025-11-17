Hey Pandas, What’s A Minor Bad Habit You Have? (Closed)

Nothing major (addiction, bad mental health stuff, etc) only some minor habits.

#1

piling things up while waiting to tidy them up. i never do and they end up falling on my head or my desk, which is okay when it’s a pile of draft papers but hurts more when it’s a pile of over-filled plastic binders. I’ve not broken anything that way yet, but it is bound to happen eventually

#2

I have a habit to eavesdrop which has caused me to unnecessarily thing and worry about a situation about which I don’t even know everything about.

#3

No matter who’s bathroom I’m in if the toilet paper isn’t on the holder hanging “over” I will switch it.

#4

Clenching my jaw. It makes my face appear slightly more masculine but I really shouldn’t do it cause 1) I already look pretty masculine and 2) my face hurts now

#5

I forget to bring my cups back to the kitchen after getting a drink and i forget to grab the one i have next to me so end up getting a new one when I go to the kitchen. This results in like 10 mugs/cups on my desk… and me needing to get a tray to bring them all one go or suffer having people over and pouring cola into champagne flutes.

#6

grinding my teeth in my sleep.

#7

Saying sorry way too much.

#8

i leave my piano uncovered, so i always get distracted by it. i could be on a zoom call or doing something very important then i see my piano and next thing i know i’ve been playing for 15 minutes and have completely forgotten what i was doing beforehand

#9

Wait until my fingernails get the length I want them to be..and then rip them down to stubs again.

#10

I bite my lip when I’m thinking too hard about something. It doesn’t really hurt, but it drys them out super fast.

#11

I like to spend extra times in stores organizing products. Particularly candles and melt waxes, toys, candies, things that are colourful and look better when neatly placed in their rightful spots.

#12

I cling to people who show me any attention, and if they don’t cling back, i automatically think they hate me. Fun times.

#13

tapping and popping ma knuckles oh and the worst one i tend to put one foot over the other without realizing which is not good with white shoes lol

#14

pulling my eyebrow hairs out

#15

Not me, but a friend occasionally just paces in their bathroom for about 20 minutes

#16

I have a bad habit of just somehow remembering petty things. ( like how my best friend got fired by another friend for not being able to pick up the phone) and bring it up latter. People are always shocked that I remember these things.

#17

I don’t appreciate the most important people in my life enough. Kids not included.

Patrick Penrose
