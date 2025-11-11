Bane Cat: Batman Villain Returns As A Vengeful Kitty Tormenting His Owner

In one of the most bizarre character revivals we’ve recently seen, Bloodblitz, the comedian behind the Rob’s Rants channel on Youtube, has created a short video showing what Bane, the infamous Batman villain, might have looked like if he was a cat. Sporting the iconic mask and shearling coat, Banecat seeks to eliminate his owner’s control over him by terrible acts of vengeance – of the sort that regular cats seem to engage in every day anyway. (via)
