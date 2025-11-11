Bane Cat: Batman Villain Returns As A Vengeful Kitty Tormenting His Owner

by

In one of the most bizarre character revivals we’ve recently seen, Bloodblitz, the comedian behind the Rob’s Rants channel on Youtube, has created a short video showing what Bane, the infamous Batman villain, might have looked like if he was a cat. Sporting the iconic mask and shearling coat, Banecat seeks to eliminate his owner’s control over him by terrible acts of vengeance – of the sort that regular cats seem to engage in every day anyway. (via)

Bane Cat: Batman Villain Returns As A Vengeful Kitty Tormenting His Owner

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“They Were Bluffing”: Woman Outs Bride And Groom Trying To Sabotage Her Vacation
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2025
Major Twist In Case Of Mom Who Left 6-Month-Old Baby Alone On Beach Stuns The Internet
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
LeVar Burton is Getting His Chance to Host Jeopardy!
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2021
33 People Reveal The Most Shocking Family Secrets They Uncovered And The Internet Is Lost For Words
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Revisiting the Death of Kara Thrace on Battlestar Galactica
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2018
Fresh Off the Boat - Best Comedies
Fresh Off the Boat Season 1 Episode 13 Review: “So Chineez”
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.