We Found The 22 Most Brilliant Kitchen Finds That Are About To Be Everywhere

#1 The Very Serious And Scientific Act Of Measuring Is About To Get 100% More Adorable With This Penguin Measuring Cup
Review: “Very cute!! They seem to be accurately sized & durable. I love them. Great addition to any kitchen.” – Slyfive
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Your Phone’s Search History Will No Longer Be A Desperate Cry For “How Many Ounces In A Cup” Once This Measurements Shortcut Magnet Lives On Your Fridge
Review: “This little measuring conversation chart magnet is very handy to have around. I’ve worn my phone assistant out asking those same measurement questions over and over. The chart is colorful with picture decorations as well. The magnet has a nice quality thickness to it. It’s smaller than I expected. I thought it was going to be big enough to read without my glasses but, thats ok with me. I’m going to move the magnet from my refrigerator to the inside of my spice cabinet door. I can also use this conversion chart for measuring the pool chemicals.” – Minney
Image source: amazon.com, Minney
#3 Let An Angry Little Dragon Microwave Steam Cleaner Breathe Fire And Fury Onto Last Week’s Food Explosions So You Don’t Have To
Review: “This guy is ADORABLE and works exactly like he should. He creates excellent steam, and cleans the microwave well! Affordable, high quality! I love him.” – LucyRN
Image source: amazon.com, dallinna
#4 A Compact Travel Coffee Maker Is The Only Thing Standing Between You And The Questionable Brown Liquid The Hotel Calls “Complimentary Coffee”
Review: “I have used so many different coffee brewers in the last twenty years. I’m so impressed by the first cup out of this Rapid Brewer, it is easily up there with AeroPress and one can even argue it’s better! For the longest time, I have reduced my coffee habit to just a simple pour over (Kalita), and this Rapid Brewer is easily my new favor method of brewing a single cup.” – BookGenius
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Enjoy A Respectable Breakfast Without The Subsequent Pan-Scrubbing Ceremony Of Regret By Using This Microwave Omelet Maker
Review: “Amazing. I have recommended this to so many people now. I work nights in the hospital and I was so tired of bringing hard boiled eggs. Now I can have a hot cheesy omelette at 2am.” – Kelby
Image source: amazon.com
#6 The Sacred Ritual Of Sacrificing A Few Brave Noodles To The Sink Drain Every Time You Make Pasta Can Finally Be Ended By A Snap N’ Strain Clip On Strainer
Review: “This is a convenient strainer; it fits any pot that I own, less awkward to wash than traditional strainer, dishwasher safe (takes less room up too), and it doesn’t take up any room to store. I think it’s of good quality, silicone. Easy care. The clamps seem strong as well.” – kei.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 A Silicone Food Storage Container Will Finally Provide A Dignified Home For That Sad, Leftover Half Of An Onion Rolling Around In Your Fridge
Review: “I’m really impressed with this 4-Piece Set of Silicone Food Storage Containers, the Farmers Orchard collection. They’re multifunctional and work perfectly for storing a variety of vegetables and fruits, including lemons, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, and even avocados. I’ve used similar containers in the past, but these are a huge upgrade. The double-sided silicone and seal make a big difference in keeping food fresh. I’ve noticed my avocados, lemons, and garlic stay fresh for much longer compared to other containers I’ve used. Plus, they’re incredibly easy to clean – I can hand wash them or pop them in the dishwasher with no issues. These containers are not only practical but also a great gift idea for anyone who loves to keep their produce fresh. Highly recommend them – they really do make a difference in food storage!” – Heather
Image source: amazon.com, Heather
#8 The Annual Science Experiment Of Watching Your Brown Sugar Solidify Into One Giant Rock Has Officially Been Canceled By This Terracotta Brown Sugar Saver
Review: “Works like a charm. Be sure to rinse and soak it for the required 20 minutes. I recommend using room temperature, filtered water.” – L. Brown
Image source: amazon.com, L. Brown
#9 That Sad Bag Of Frozen Fruit You Bought With The Best Of Intentions Can Finally Fulfill Its Delicious Destiny With The Frozen Fruit Soft Serve Maker
Review: “This amazingly exceed my expectations. Very easy to use and in just one minute we enjoyed a delicious and healthy treat. Very easy to use and clean.” – Javiera Alvarez Leon
Image source: amazon.com, Javiera Alvarez Leon
#10 All Your Future Baking Fails Will Have No One To Blame But Yourself Once You Start Using The Incredibly Precise KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Kitchen Scale
Review: “Unit arrived in good order. It has been used on multiple occasions since and has served very reliably on all occasions. I am very pleased with having purchased it.” – Snowcat
Image source: amazon.com
#11 The Annual Summer Wrestling Match You Have With A Giant Watermelon In Your Kitchen Can Be Won In Seconds By A Melon Slicer
Review: “Love this watermelon slicer! Makes it easy to cut the watermelon really fast and with less of a mess. Washed this several times already in the dishwasher with no problems. Very satisfying to make such nice even slices. Works well for large Costco watermelons and medium grocery store watermelons.” – G mom
Image source: amazon.com, G mom
#12 The Ghost Of That Garlic You Just Minced Will Finally Stop Haunting Your Hands With A Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar
Review: “Saves my hand from garlic and spices.” – Ye He
Image source: amazon.com
#13 The Daily Gamble Of Whether You’re About To Eat A Perfectly Jammy Or A Tragically Overcooked Egg Is Officially Over Thanks To This Mini Rapid Egg Cooker
Review: “This little egg cooker is AMAZING. First off, the color is cute. I usually hate making hard boiled eggs on the stove because it’s such a pain to figure out when they’re done and cook all of them evenly. This made even hard boiled eggs every single time I’ve used it. It made Easter a breeze! All I had to do was pop some eggs in, poke a hole in the top with the tool that comes with the cooker, plug it in, and wait. It takes about 5-10 minutes and has an auto shut off they’re done. Put them in an ice bath, peeled them, and it was absolutely easier to peel them than when I’ve made them the traditional way. I don’t have to stay by the stove and babysit them and the boiled water, I just get to walk away and come back to perfect eggs. I highly recommend!” – Mia
Image source: amazon.com, Mia
#14 A Skoy Scrub Reusable Scrubber Will Successfully Negotiate The Surrender Of The Fossilized Food Currently Holding Your Favorite Pan Hostage
Review: “These are wonderful replacement for your scrubber sponge. They do not scratch your glass dishes and your pots and pans.I use them to clean burned on residue off my glass stove top without scratching it. Food residue washes out well from the cloths and they dry quickly and do not smell. You can throw them in the washer if you need to. The thickness of the cloths is perfect and the size fits well in your hand for cleaning. I have used it scrub my glass baking dishes with no scratches.” – 5280CO
Image source: amazon.com, Wendy
#15 The Humbling Ritual Of Admitting Defeat And Having To Ask Someone Else To Open The Pickle Jar Is Officially Over With This Silicone Grip Jar Opener
Review: “These are great bottle openers. I especially like the red one for lids on jars. They grip well. And do the job, and they’re not terribly expensive.” – Carol B
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Turning Your Sunday Into A Productivity Montage That Your Weekday Self Will Worship You For Starts With These Meal Prep Containers
Review: “These are amazing for food prep. No leaking, easy to stack, easy to clean. I bought one set and then came back for another. So happy with my purchases!” – Blessed
Image source: amazon.com, Blessed
#17 You Will Never Again Have To Break A Sweat Or A Cork In Front Of Your Dinner Guests With This Ridiculously Smooth Electric Wine Opener
Review: “Love our electric wine opener. Easy to operate. Removes the cork efficiently. The foil cutter is an added bonus.” – Charlene
Image source: amazon.com
#18 That One Junk Drawer We All Have That’s Basically A Horrifying Metal Labyrinth Will Finally Be Tamed With A Compact Utensil Organizer
Review: “Perfect for organizing my daughter’s small kitchen, giving her more room for other utensils.” – Jimmie Hutchison
Image source: amazon.com, Jimmie Hutchison
#19 Your Kitchen Counter Will No Longer Be Decorated With Mysterious Drips And Drabs Thanks To This Super-Flexible Sit-Up Spatula
Review: “This is great spatula. It works great for any type of food.” – Marcia Naderer
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Prevent Your Deli Drawer From Becoming A Graveyard Of Slimy, Forgotten Meats With This Deli Food Storage Container With Air-Tight Silicone Seal
Review: “This thing pays for itself in the amount of food it saves from going bad! I love it so much. I especially love the dry erase part on the lid for dating the items inside. I do wish however that the dry erase portion wasn’t right where your fingers go to open the lid – it is easily erased that way! I feel much better about eating lunchmeat beyond a couple days from opening, when I know it’s in an airtight container. You can easily see what’s inside from the top, and the large split container fits perfectly in the fridge drawer (see photo for size)! I think I may get another just for leftovers. Great size and quality. 10/10 recommend.” – AHyde
Image source: amazon.com, AHyde
#21 Stop Turning Your Avocados Into A Sad, Guacamole-Like Mess Before You Even Start With This Brilliant 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer
Review: “My wife and I love this 3-1 tool. We each avocados a lot and this makes it so easy to open, get the seed out and slice the avocado. One tools does it all.” – Dwayne S.
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Any Dish Instantly Gets A Gourmet Glow-Up When You Finish It With A Little Something From The Lemon Zester And Cheese Grater Combo
Review: “My old Zester I had to pass through blades 3-4 times to get a little zest. This one just one pass and I get so much zest it’s insane!! Easy grip hold and just overall best Zester I’ve ever had. Definitely worth the money.” – Ana
Image source: amazon.com, Ana
