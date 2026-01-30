13-Year-Old Epstein Victim Claims Trump Forced Her Into Acts, New Files Reveal

A newly released excerpt from the government’s latest US Department of Justice (DOJ) dump of Jeffrey Epstein records includes a “Complaint Summary” describing an allegation that an unidentified girl was forced into an intimate act with President Donald Trump when she was around middle-school age.
The excerpt appears inside the massive new batch of Epstein-related material posted after the Justice Department published more than three million pages into the public domain under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The reveal comes after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told the press that the agency had not protected Trump during the review process.
Details about Trump allegedly hosting “calendar girl” parties soon went viral on social media, accusing the current president of “measuring” the minor’s private parts, among other disturbing acts.
Warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of illegal acts involving minors.
Excerpts of the latest release of the Epstein files have gone viral, detailing the involvement of Donald Trump in illegal acts with minors
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
As Bored Panda previously reported, Blanche said the latest publication contains roughly 180,000 images and more than 2,000 videos, bringing the total released under the law to roughly 3.5 million pages.
The newly surfaced excerpt includes a claim about an “unidentified female friend” who was allegedly “forced to perform oral s*x on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in N.J.”
Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
According to the excerpt, the friend “told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred,” and the friend “allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s*x.”
The summary continues: the friend was “allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump,” and the friend “said she was also ab*sed by Epstein.”
The excerpt does not identify the friend, and portions of the entry are blacked out.
The parties were allegedly attended by “older Victoria Secret models” as well as minors
Image credits: NBC Archive
In a separate entry, the excerpt states that a reporting party described connections to Epstein’s social circle through an acquaintance who “was a personal assistant to Epstein in Florida from 1986 until 1991 or 1992.”
According to the summary, that friend shared “names of some of the guests at Epstein’s parties, to include Bill Clinton and President Trump.”
Image credits: IrisAponte78067
Image credits: Bill43111
Another highlighted section describes what it says were experiences tied to Epstein’s New York residence.
The summary states: “At age 16, while modeling, caller attended 8 parties at Epstein’s New York residence.” It continues: “On one occasion, caller reported she was s**ually as***lted by Epstein.”
Image credits: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
The same entry alleges that “two twin brothers, Allen and Oren, lured caller and her friend upstairs but they escaped back downstairs.” It then claims: “Caller stated Oren r**ed her best friend and a third brother, Tal, r**ed a 14 year old girl” whose name is redacted in the excerpt.
The summary further claims the caller “named other individuals involved in ‘big o**y parties’” that allegedly included “older Victoria’s Secret models,” and that the people named included Bill Clinton and President Trump.
An entry details how a Trump Golf Course was used as an exploitation ring
Image credits: Department of Justice
Another highlighted entry in the excerpt alleges activity linked to a Trump-branded golf property on the West Coast. It states an “online complainant” reported being “a victim and witness to a s*x trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995-1996.”
Image credits: ritzyzoo
Image credits: Jud McCranie/Wikimedia
In that account, the complainant allegedly identified Maxwell “as the madam and broker for s*x parties,” and claimed “clients” included Epstein, British reporter Robin Leach, and President Trump.
Image credits: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
The summary said the complainant reported “participating in or**es,” and claimed “some girls went missing,” rumored to have been “m**dered and buried at the facility.”
The same entry alleges a threat attributed to “Trump’s then head of security,” warning that if the complainant talked about what happened or who she saw, she would “end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other c**ts.”
Image credits: ladidaix
Image credits: Jujuandbees
A further line claims the complainant said she had video of “high-profile s*x parties,” “dealings with cartels,” and said she witnessed Leach “strangle a young girl to d**th at a party,” with the “Notable Names” column listing the Sinaloa Cartel.
This specific complainant was mentioned as being “spoken to and deemed not credible.”
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
The articles are available for public review on the DOJ website, according to users, the file was recently reuploaded with further redactions.
“Filthy scum.” Outrage spread as the contents of the Epstein release became known
Image credits: BaykalRollins
Image credits: ChristaCalap
Image credits: kallijo68
Image credits: clareflute
Image credits: DJ_Ricco
Image credits: RJSprouse
Image credits: OhioHogWatch
Image credits: MrWalnutzz
Image credits: KittnHasClaws
Image credits: Sportandgrace
Image credits: MasonRothschild
Image credits: RibGoneRogue
Image credits: Scope360Journal
Image credits: FrankC164
Image credits: RobbieDas
Follow Us