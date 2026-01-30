13-Year-Old Epstein Victim Claims Trump Forced Her Into Acts, New Files Reveal

A newly released excerpt from the government’s latest US Department of Justice (DOJ) dump of Jeffrey Epstein records includes a “Complaint Summary” describing an allegation that an unidentified girl was forced into an intimate act with President Donald Trump when she was around middle-school age.

The excerpt appears inside the massive new batch of Epstein-related material posted after the Justice Department published more than three million pages into the public domain under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The reveal comes after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told the press that the agency had not protected Trump during the review process.

Details about Trump allegedly hosting “calendar girl” parties soon went viral on social media, accusing the current president of “measuring” the minor’s private parts, among other disturbing acts.

Warning: This article contains detailed descriptions of illegal acts involving minors.

Excerpts of the latest release of the Epstein files have gone viral, detailing the involvement of Donald Trump in illegal acts with minors

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

As Bored Panda previously reported, Blanche said the latest publication contains roughly 180,000 images and more than 2,000 videos, bringing the total released under the law to roughly 3.5 million pages.

The newly surfaced excerpt includes a claim about an “unidentified female friend” who was allegedly “forced to perform oral s*x on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in N.J.”

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

According to the excerpt, the friend “told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred,” and the friend “allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s*x.”

The summary continues: the friend was “allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump,” and the friend “said she was also ab*sed by Epstein.”

The excerpt does not identify the friend, and portions of the entry are blacked out.

The parties were allegedly attended by “older Victoria Secret models” as well as minors

Image credits: NBC Archive

In a separate entry, the excerpt states that a reporting party described connections to Epstein’s social circle through an acquaintance who “was a personal assistant to Epstein in Florida from 1986 until 1991 or 1992.”

According to the summary, that friend shared “names of some of the guests at Epstein’s parties, to include Bill Clinton and President Trump.”

Image credits: IrisAponte78067

Image credits: Bill43111

Another highlighted section describes what it says were experiences tied to Epstein’s New York residence.

The summary states: “At age 16, while modeling, caller attended 8 parties at Epstein’s New York residence.” It continues: “On one occasion, caller reported she was s**ually as***lted by Epstein.”

Image credits: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The same entry alleges that “two twin brothers, Allen and Oren, lured caller and her friend upstairs but they escaped back downstairs.” It then claims: “Caller stated Oren r**ed her best friend and a third brother, Tal, r**ed a 14 year old girl” whose name is redacted in the excerpt.

The summary further claims the caller “named other individuals involved in ‘big o**y parties’” that allegedly included “older Victoria’s Secret models,” and that the people named included Bill Clinton and President Trump.

An entry details how a Trump Golf Course was used as an exploitation ring

Image credits: Department of Justice

Another highlighted entry in the excerpt alleges activity linked to a Trump-branded golf property on the West Coast. It states an “online complainant” reported being “a victim and witness to a s*x trafficking ring at the Trump Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA between 1995-1996.”

Image credits: ritzyzoo

Image credits: Jud McCranie/Wikimedia

In that account, the complainant allegedly identified Maxwell “as the madam and broker for s*x parties,” and claimed “clients” included Epstein, British reporter Robin Leach, and President Trump.

Image credits: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

The summary said the complainant reported “participating in or**es,” and claimed “some girls went missing,” rumored to have been “m**dered and buried at the facility.”

The same entry alleges a threat attributed to “Trump’s then head of security,” warning that if the complainant talked about what happened or who she saw, she would “end up as fertilizer for the back nine holes like the other c**ts.”

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: Jujuandbees

A further line claims the complainant said she had video of “high-profile s*x parties,” “dealings with cartels,” and said she witnessed Leach “strangle a young girl to d**th at a party,” with the “Notable Names” column listing the Sinaloa Cartel.

This specific complainant was mentioned as being “spoken to and deemed not credible.”

Image credits: The White House/Flickr

The articles are available for public review on the DOJ website, according to users, the file was recently reuploaded with further redactions.

“Filthy scum.” Outrage spread as the contents of the Epstein release became known

Image credits: BaykalRollins

Image credits: ChristaCalap

Image credits: kallijo68

Image credits: clareflute

Image credits: DJ_Ricco

Image credits: RJSprouse

Image credits: OhioHogWatch

Image credits: MrWalnutzz

Image credits: KittnHasClaws

Image credits: Sportandgrace

Image credits: MasonRothschild

Image credits: RibGoneRogue

Image credits: Scope360Journal

Image credits: FrankC164

Image credits: RobbieDas

