Hey Pandas, What’s A Made-Up Science “Fact” So Ridiculous It Might Be True? (Closed)

I just made an observation that I think will become a fact before too long. What are some of yours? Feel free to get quite inventive with this!
#1
The square root of rope is string
#2
When computers become sentient, they will first wonder what caused them to come into existence, and then repeat what humanity is doing to find out why they exist
#3
Fusion reactors are much closer to becoming viable than the researchers and engineers are telling us. Reason? To avoid sabotage by energy companies.
#4
Within the next several decades, children will begin to develop vestigial nodes on their hands, and they will eventually become extra digits, allowing them to text even faster than they can now…
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us