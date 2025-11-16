Hey Pandas, What’s A Little-Known Movie You Would Recommend? (Closed)

Some films are little known, alas. Introduce your Panda friends to little-known cinematographic masterpieces!
#1
Farha.
It’s the story of a 14 year old Palestinian girl in 1948, experiencing the Nakba, when Zionist forces swept throughout Palestine, trying to secure as much land as possible for the Jewish state, eventually to be known as Israel.
It’s an important film to watch, as a starting point to learning more about a historical event that Israel would rather we don’t talk about.
#2
Idk if its very little known but “Mia and the White Lion” is a good movie
#3
Drop Dead Fred: I loved this movie as a teenager.
It’s the story of a girl to whom everything happens at the same time: her husband leaves her for a blonde b***h, she loses her job, her car, her handbag are stolen… and her mother forced to go back to live with her! 😨😱
Because of this, her imaginary childhood friend, Drop Dead Fred, who looks unmistakably like the singer of the Sex Pistols (red Docks Martens and British accent included) is forced to return so that she finds happiness (him he says, shoving him in the face: “Beeee HAPPY!”)
It’s very funny, irreverent and happily reminds us of our imaginary friend. AND quote that I love: “We’re Grown Up Now, SO P**S OFF!”
#4
National Velvet.
The old one (1944) starring Elizebeth Taylor when she was 12.
It is about a little girl who loves horses and trains her horse for Steeplechase so she can enter the Grand National. It is ADORABLE and whimsical and has a fabulous cast and plotline.
