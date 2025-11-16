This Online Group Shares Mistakes That Moviemakers Left On The Big Screen, And Here Are 50 Of Them

Ah, movies — the action, the drama, the romance, the chaos — these complex beasts always guarantee a good time. The sheer amount of moving parts and details capture our attention and compel us to closely watch the storyline unfold, from start to finish. Something that, on rare occasions, inevitably leads to noticing errors that have slipped through the cracks.
While our beloved movies and TV shows pass by dozens of pairs of eyes before reaching daylight, even the most talented directors, editors, and producers slip up every once in a while. And here’s where the ‘Movie Mistakes’ subreddit comes in. Home to 144k eagle-eyed fans, it’s dedicated to pointing out unintentional yet interesting mistakes that made it into the final cut of a film or TV show.
From wandering extras to objects that belong in a completely different era, devoted cinema enthusiasts have set out to uncover numerous flaws that made their way into our devices and screens. Bored Panda has scoured the community and wrapped up an entertaining collection of some of their best posts below. So sit back, grab a bucket of popcorn, and enjoy scrolling through this list. Upvote your favorite entries and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1 In The Last Airbender, The Movie Starts
Image source: slaughtrr12
#2 I’m Watching Doctor Strange And I Caught A Crew Member Literally In Plain Sight 😂
Image source: greenm312
#3 In The Movie “Leap” (2017), Taking Place In 19th Century France, You Catch Views Of The Statue Of Liberty Being Built. The Film Depicts The Color Being What You’d See Today But The Original Color Was In Fact Bronze
Image source: patient_zero84
#4 In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), There Is A Shot Where You Can See The Actor’s Mouth Inside Of The Suit
Image source: SlipTheSlime
#5 In The Lion King (2019), Baby Pumbaa Looks Nothing Like A Warthog Piglet
Image source: Timirlan
#6 Live Action 101 Dalmatians, Pongo Who Is About To Father 15 Puppies Is Played By A Neutered Dog
Image source: Marabakes
#7 Ad Astra (2019) Brad Pitt Is Speaking To His Father In Zero Gravity, And A Tear Rolls Down His Cheek As If He Was In A Gravity Environment
Image source: stanfan114
#8 Rewatching Stargate. Noticed An Entire Crew And An 8x Silk In Kurt Russell’s Glasses
Image source: imgur.com
#9 Show (9-1-1 S3-Ep3) This Guy Got His Arm Amputated But They Forgot To Edit It Out Of This Shot
Image source: Ian11z
#10 About 50 Minutes In To Hereditary, All I Could See Was Toni Collette’s Wig’s Lace
Image source: reddit.com
#11 I Can’t Believe I Never Noticed This, But In “Independence Day” (1996) When David Has A Drunken Fit About Using Nukes, He Turns Over A Garbage Can Belonging To The Art Department
Image source: 33JimmieLee33
#12 In Forest Gump (1994) Forest Says That Jenny Died On A Saturday Morning But Her Tombstone Says She Died On March 22, 1982 Which Was A Monday
Image source: Ohyeahboo54
#13 Fake Bookshelf In The Last Crusade
Image source: Oldspice_DentalFloss
#14 Lady Bird, Set In 2002 But On The Wall You Can See Flags Of Serbia, And Montenegro ( In 2002, Serbia And Montenegro Were One Country, Federal Republic Of Yugoslavia Until 2003). Also You Can See Flag Of South Sudan( Declared Independence In 2011) Fun Fact: I Am From Serbia
Image source: bogdanandjelkovic
#15 In S4 E17 Of The TV Show Criminal Minds, Agent Prentis Drives Up Next To A Bar And The Reflection “Bar” Is Shown When It Should Be Written Inverted Due To Being A Reflection. Unless, Of Course, The Name Of The Bar Is Яaᙠ Which I Don’t Believe Is Feasible
Image source: DDsLaboratory
#16 In The Last Of The Mohicans (1992) You Can See The Crew’s Baseball Caps And Megaphone
Image source: beerboybeltsbrews
#17 In The Movie The Wizard Of Oz (1939) In One Shot You Can See That Dorthey Isn’t Wearing Her Ruby Red Slippers When She And The Scarecrow Are Trying To Get Apples
Image source: Corndogeveryday
#18 In Pulp Fiction You Can See The Bullet Holes On The Wall Even Before The Guy Comes Out From The Bathroom,shooting!
Image source: kajokarafili
#19 In The Final Scene Of The Movie Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003) A Crew Member With A Cowboy Hat Can Be Seen On The Ship
Image source: Corndogeveryday
#20 Helicopter Shadow Visible In The Opening Aerial Shot Of The Shining
Image source: Kubrickan
#21 In “The Last Of The Mohicans” When General Monro Surrenders Fort William Henry To The French, Buses Are Visible Parked In The Background
Image source: DukeMaximum
#22 In Passenger 57 (1992), The FBI Agent In The Back Already Has Makeup For The Gunshot Before Being Shot
Image source: cavallom
#23 Never Been Kissed- The Math Group Has The Wrong Number For Pi (Pi Is 3.14159265…)
Image source: digitallov
#24 Curb Your Enthusiasm S10 E02: An Extra Looks At The Camera, Then A Voice Off-Screen Is Heard Saying “That Lady Just Looked At The Camera.”
Image source: DankruptAMA
#25 Superman Has Fillings. In The 1978 Superman Movie In The Scene Where Superman Finds Lois Lane Dead From The Earthquake, Superman Screams And You Can See He Has Fillings. He’s Apparently Not Impervious To Plaque
Image source: vabello
#26 Jurassic Park, When John Hammond Is Cleaning A Glass Before Pouring Champagne, The Towel He Is Using To Dry The Glass Magically Switches From White To Pink In The Next Shot
Image source: thug_waffle47
#27 Hunger Games, More Like Mistake Games
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Modern Family S6 E13. Haley’a Phone Is Upside Down
Image source: TheGodAnubis
#29 A Massive Mistake Can Be Seen Throughout ‘The Titanic’. In The Movie The Ships 4 Tunnels Emit Steam From Its Engines. In Reality The Fourth Funnel Was Mainly For Show To Improve Its Look And Make It Look Bigger
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Live Streaming Video In Oceans 8 Has Jpeg As Extension
Image source: viky_boy
#31 School Of Rock (2003) In The Beginning Of The Movie, During The Performance Of Deweys Band We See One Of The Audience Members Text Their Friends Saying The Band Sucks. However We Can Clearly See That The Audience Member Is Actually Texting No One And Is Just Typing Into A Text Document
Image source: Rajakz
#32 Cameraman Caught On Harry Potter
Image source: AmirIsmail2004
#33 In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Bucky’s Biography States He Was Born In 1916, But The Bottom Of His Bio Says He Was Born In 1917
Image source: The31stUser
#34 Season 3 Of Stranger Things When Billy Knocks Out Mike You Can See His Stunt Doubles Hairy Legs
Image source: Maj0rThreat
#35 [forrest Gump] Forrest Nets A Can Of Mello Yello, A Drink That Wouldn’t Exist Until 1979, With A Can Design That Didn’t Exist Until 1988
Image source: bserum
#36 In Fast And Furious 6(2013) Dwayne Johnson’s Goatee Appears, Disappears, Then Reappears
Image source: RokuAang625
#37 In Barry (2016), A Netflix Movie About A Young Barack Obama’s Life At Columbia University In 1981, When Obama Went Into A Harlem Projects The Newspaper On The Window Says In Chinese, “Trump Wins Big In New York Primary”
Image source: licxtfls
#38 In The Pilot Episode Of Breaking Bad You Can See What I Think Is Bryan Cranston’s Mic Pack On His Back When He Bends Over To Vomit. 54:27
Image source: mbrankle
#39 In The Film “The Road To El Dorado”, The Spanish Galleons Have On Their Sails The Order Of Christ Cross, A Portuguese Symbol Not Spanish
Image source: BenefitCuttlefish
#40 In Spiderman Homecoming (2017), The Staten Island Ferry Is Shown With Cars And Motorcycles On It’s Bottom Deck. However, Vehicles Have Not Been Allowed On The Ferry Since September 11th, 2001 Out Of Fear Of Terrorism And Have Not Been Allowed Since Due To The Cost Of Security That Would Be Required
Image source: Cheap_Cheap77
#41 Back To The Future II (1989), You Can See Delorean Flying Car Rolling On Small Wheels
Image source: the_70x
#42 In I.t Chapter 2(2019) Richie’s Car Is A 2019 Model Mustang, Which Is Odd As The Movie Is Based In 2016, Dunno If This Was Posted Yet Or Not
Image source: BafflingBritishBoy
#43 With How Many Changes That Have Been Made To Remastered Versions Of The Original Star Wars Trilogy I’m Surprised They’ve Never Fixed The Star Field Not Being Out Of Focus With The Rest Of The Background In Return Of The Jedi
Image source: MyPenisMightBeOnFire
#44 In ‘A Christmas Story’ When Mrs. Shields Opens Her Drawer There Is A Pair Of Chattering Teeth. The Movie Is Set In 1939, And Chattering Teeth Were Invented In 1949
Image source: MysticWisard22
#45 In Dallas Buyers Club(2013), There’s A Poster Of Lamborghini Aventador In Ron Woodroof’s Office. Ron Died In 1992, The Aventador Was Launched In 2011
Image source: snehshah402
#46 This One Is Especially Bad Seeing As It’s In The Middle Of A Trailer For The Summer’s Most Anticipated Film… (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Set In 1969)
Image source: ThinkOutsideTheTV
#47 In Rick And Morty S04e06: When Rick Closes The Door On Goomby, The Hinges Stay On The Outside Of The Door
Image source: YouDiedInInfinityWar
#48 If You Watch Fight Club With Brad Pitt And Ed Norton Giving Commentary They Laugh At Meat Loafs Wardrobe Malfunction. His Trousers Fall Down In The Background Of This Scene
Image source: reddit.com
#49 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) – Operator Typing On Commodore Vic-20 (Or 64) That Is Missing Power Cable, Also LED Power Indicator Is Off. At Least, Power Button Is On
Image source: gbojan74
#50 They Weigh In A 200lbs A Container. Yet Jesse Effortlessly Lifts And Stacks Them Alone As If They Were 10lbs
Image source: stashu_
