90 Times People Spotted A Face In An Everyday Thing And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

All it takes is two dots and a slightly curved line for our brains to think that, say, random Cheerios bobbing in milk or a pattern in the snow are sort of like human faces. As it turns out, our brains are very good at making these sorts of incorrect connections.

The “Things with Faces” Facebook (ironic name here) group is dedicated to interesting examples of Pareidolia, the tendency for humans to see faces (or other patterns) in mundane objects. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and observations in the comments down below.

#1 I Know He Was Staring At Me A Moment Ago No Matter How Inconspicuous He May Be Trying To Be Right Now

Image source: thingswithfaces

#2 My Leftover Wings Look Concerned

Image source: thingswithfaces

#3 Happy Little Guy In The Floral Isle

Image source: thingswithfaces

#4 My Bacon Was Surprised To Learn My Plans For Him

Image source: thingswithfaces

#5 Sorry Dude, I Have To Eat You

Image source: thingswithfaces

#6 At The Opera House In Oman

Image source: thingswithfaces

#7 His Name Is Allistar And He’s Ready To Answer Any Questions You May Have Regarding The Pleistocene Age

Image source: thingswithfaces

#8

Image source: thingswithfaces

#9 The Butter Is Looking Forward To Meet The Food

Image source: thingswithfaces

#10 My Veggie Strainer

Image source: thingswithfaces

#11 Egg Imitating The Man On The Moon

Image source: thingswithfaces

#12 Happy Seat Belt

Image source: thingswithfaces

#13 Cheeky Little Tractor

Image source: thingswithfaces

#14 Railway Track And Tie Make For A Funny Guy

Image source: thingswithfaces

#15 Looks Scared To Be Plugged In

Image source: thingswithfaces

#16

Image source: thingswithfaces

#17

Image source: thingswithfaces

#18

Image source: thingswithfaces

#19 Whilst Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Cafe …..looked Down At The Heater On The Floor Next To Me

Image source: thingswithfaces

#20 Saw This While Driving The Other Day. It Made Me Smile

Image source: thingswithfaces

#21 A Head With A Smiling Face!

Image source: thingswithfaces

#22 My Laser Cat Toy Is Always Ready For A Good Time

Image source: thingswithfaces

#23 That’s A Happy Salt Bin

Image source: thingswithfaces

#24 🥺😀

Image source: thingswithfaces

#25 My Teenage Sons Coat After He Dumped It On The Chair In The Hallway

Image source: thingswithfaces

#26 Potato Salad

Image source: thingswithfaces

#27 The Bruise On My Son’s Knee

Image source: thingswithfaces

#28 Well Hello You Cute Happy Industrial Fan

Image source: thingswithfaces

#29

Image source: thingswithfaces

#30 Happy Radishes

Image source: thingswithfaces

#31 Compromised Alien

Image source: thingswithfaces

#32 The Camera Is Watching You

Image source: thingswithfaces

#33 This Little Feller Was Happy To See Me!

Image source: thingswithfaces

#34 Dang Vampire Takeout Carton Always Side-Eyeing My Blood Oranges

Image source: thingswithfaces

#35 He’s Hungry For Some More

Image source: thingswithfaces

#36 The Back Of My Husbands Head

Image source: thingswithfaces

#37 Happy Ham

Image source: thingswithfaces

#38

Image source: thingswithfaces

#39 My Bag Sure Has Some Purse-Onality Today

Image source: thingswithfaces

#40 Dude Is Crying

Image source: thingswithfaces

#41 Why Do I Feel Like The Coffee Is Judging Me?

Image source: thingswithfaces

#42 This Tree Stump Was Delighted That I Stopped By!

Image source: thingswithfaces

#43 Not AI, Not Staged. Spooky Though

Image source: thingswithfaces

#44 Even My Table Is Annoyed At All The Snow

Image source: thingswithfaces

#45 My Husband Sent Me This From Work

Image source: thingswithfaces

#46 Spud Was Happy

Image source: thingswithfaces

#47 Me Yorkie Looks A Bit Shocked

Image source: thingswithfaces

#48

Image source: thingswithfaces

#49

Image source: thingswithfaces

#50 While Waiting For An Oil Change

Image source: thingswithfaces

#51 Our Grill Is Sad That We Left Him Out In The Snow

Image source: thingswithfaces

#52 My Soup Is Daring Me To Eat It

Image source: thingswithfaces

#53 Mr Angry

Image source: thingswithfaces

#54 At The Airport Waiting For My Flight And Felt Someone Staring!

Image source: thingswithfaces

#55 The Water Between These Buckets At Work, Made A Whole Cat

Image source: thingswithfaces

#56

Image source: thingswithfaces

#57 Canadian K9

Image source: thingswithfaces

#58

Image source: thingswithfaces

#59 This Happy Little Guy Is On A TV Mount, Normally Hidden Behind The TV

Image source: thingswithfaces

#60 This Little Guy Is An Underside View Of A Bone Found In The Human Skull, Called The Sphenoid. Discovered Him In My Anatomy Lab. Too Cute Not To Share

Image source: thingswithfaces

#61 Tossed Pills Into The Dog’s Bowl. Bowl Isn’t Sure How He Feels About That

Image source: thingswithfaces

#62 This Tree Ws Staring At Me

Image source: thingswithfaces

#63

Image source: thingswithfaces

#64 Spotted Today At A Rest Stop. He’s Seen Too Much

Image source: thingswithfaces

#65 This Old Parking Meter Sure Is Happy

Image source: thingswithfaces

#66 In The Lift I Had A Funny Feeling I Was Being Watched

Image source: thingswithfaces

#67 This Horrified Cardigan

Image source: thingswithfaces

#68 Headphone Horror

Image source: thingswithfaces

#69 Feeling This Too

Image source: thingswithfaces

#70 Eggmoji

Image source: thingswithfaces

#71

Image source: thingswithfaces

#72 Beekeeper Here And Just Noticed This Hive Side Piece

Image source: thingswithfaces

#73 Neutral Observers While Walking In Thailand

Image source: thingswithfaces

#74

Image source: thingswithfaces

#75 Frightened Snow

Image source: thingswithfaces

#76 Filthy Smile

Image source: thingswithfaces

#77

Image source: thingswithfaces

#78 My Fiancé’s Finger. He Has Two Little Booboos. Reminds Me Of Curious George

Image source: thingswithfaces

#79

Image source: thingswithfaces

#80 I Feel This

Image source: thingswithfaces

#81 I Didn’t Even Mean To Do This But, I Guess I Set My Safety Glasses Down In Just The Right Spot. I’m Going To Think Twice Before I Reach For My Apple

Image source: thingswithfaces

#82 The Agony

Image source: thingswithfaces

#83 Driving Down The Road And Saw This Guy Looking At Me

Image source: thingswithfaces

#84 In The Gym

Image source: thingswithfaces

#85 This Guy In The Woods At Ohiopyle, PA

Image source: thingswithfaces

#86

Image source: thingswithfaces

#87

Image source: thingswithfaces

#88 My Takeout Box

Image source: thingswithfaces

#89 Look Who Showed Up To Lunch Today!

Image source: thingswithfaces

#90 Philosophical Little Potato

Image source: thingswithfaces

