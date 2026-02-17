90 Times People Spotted A Face In An Everyday Thing And Just Had To Share (New Pics)

All it takes is two dots and a slightly curved line for our brains to think that, say, random Cheerios bobbing in milk or a pattern in the snow are sort of like human faces. As it turns out, our brains are very good at making these sorts of incorrect connections.
The “Things with Faces” Facebook (ironic name here) group is dedicated to interesting examples of Pareidolia, the tendency for humans to see faces (or other patterns) in mundane objects. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and observations in the comments down below.
#1 I Know He Was Staring At Me A Moment Ago No Matter How Inconspicuous He May Be Trying To Be Right Now
Image source: thingswithfaces
#2 My Leftover Wings Look Concerned
Image source: thingswithfaces
#3 Happy Little Guy In The Floral Isle
Image source: thingswithfaces
#4 My Bacon Was Surprised To Learn My Plans For Him
Image source: thingswithfaces
#5 Sorry Dude, I Have To Eat You
Image source: thingswithfaces
#6 At The Opera House In Oman
Image source: thingswithfaces
#7 His Name Is Allistar And He’s Ready To Answer Any Questions You May Have Regarding The Pleistocene Age
Image source: thingswithfaces
#8
Image source: thingswithfaces
#9 The Butter Is Looking Forward To Meet The Food
Image source: thingswithfaces
#10 My Veggie Strainer
Image source: thingswithfaces
#11 Egg Imitating The Man On The Moon
Image source: thingswithfaces
#12 Happy Seat Belt
Image source: thingswithfaces
#13 Cheeky Little Tractor
Image source: thingswithfaces
#14 Railway Track And Tie Make For A Funny Guy
Image source: thingswithfaces
#15 Looks Scared To Be Plugged In
Image source: thingswithfaces
#16
Image source: thingswithfaces
#17
Image source: thingswithfaces
#18
Image source: thingswithfaces
#19 Whilst Enjoying A Coffee At My Local Cafe …..looked Down At The Heater On The Floor Next To Me
Image source: thingswithfaces
#20 Saw This While Driving The Other Day. It Made Me Smile
Image source: thingswithfaces
#21 A Head With A Smiling Face!
Image source: thingswithfaces
#22 My Laser Cat Toy Is Always Ready For A Good Time
Image source: thingswithfaces
#23 That’s A Happy Salt Bin
Image source: thingswithfaces
#24 🥺😀
Image source: thingswithfaces
#25 My Teenage Sons Coat After He Dumped It On The Chair In The Hallway
Image source: thingswithfaces
#26 Potato Salad
Image source: thingswithfaces
#27 The Bruise On My Son’s Knee
Image source: thingswithfaces
#28 Well Hello You Cute Happy Industrial Fan
Image source: thingswithfaces
#29
Image source: thingswithfaces
#30 Happy Radishes
Image source: thingswithfaces
#31 Compromised Alien
Image source: thingswithfaces
#32 The Camera Is Watching You
Image source: thingswithfaces
#33 This Little Feller Was Happy To See Me!
Image source: thingswithfaces
#34 Dang Vampire Takeout Carton Always Side-Eyeing My Blood Oranges
Image source: thingswithfaces
#35 He’s Hungry For Some More
Image source: thingswithfaces
#36 The Back Of My Husbands Head
Image source: thingswithfaces
#37 Happy Ham
Image source: thingswithfaces
#38
Image source: thingswithfaces
#39 My Bag Sure Has Some Purse-Onality Today
Image source: thingswithfaces
#40 Dude Is Crying
Image source: thingswithfaces
#41 Why Do I Feel Like The Coffee Is Judging Me?
Image source: thingswithfaces
#42 This Tree Stump Was Delighted That I Stopped By!
Image source: thingswithfaces
#43 Not AI, Not Staged. Spooky Though
Image source: thingswithfaces
#44 Even My Table Is Annoyed At All The Snow
Image source: thingswithfaces
#45 My Husband Sent Me This From Work
Image source: thingswithfaces
#46 Spud Was Happy
Image source: thingswithfaces
#47 Me Yorkie Looks A Bit Shocked
Image source: thingswithfaces
#48
Image source: thingswithfaces
#49
Image source: thingswithfaces
#50 While Waiting For An Oil Change
Image source: thingswithfaces
#51 Our Grill Is Sad That We Left Him Out In The Snow
Image source: thingswithfaces
#52 My Soup Is Daring Me To Eat It
Image source: thingswithfaces
#53 Mr Angry
Image source: thingswithfaces
#54 At The Airport Waiting For My Flight And Felt Someone Staring!
Image source: thingswithfaces
#55 The Water Between These Buckets At Work, Made A Whole Cat
Image source: thingswithfaces
#56
Image source: thingswithfaces
#57 Canadian K9
Image source: thingswithfaces
#58
Image source: thingswithfaces
#59 This Happy Little Guy Is On A TV Mount, Normally Hidden Behind The TV
Image source: thingswithfaces
#60 This Little Guy Is An Underside View Of A Bone Found In The Human Skull, Called The Sphenoid. Discovered Him In My Anatomy Lab. Too Cute Not To Share
Image source: thingswithfaces
#61 Tossed Pills Into The Dog’s Bowl. Bowl Isn’t Sure How He Feels About That
Image source: thingswithfaces
#62 This Tree Ws Staring At Me
Image source: thingswithfaces
#63
Image source: thingswithfaces
#64 Spotted Today At A Rest Stop. He’s Seen Too Much
Image source: thingswithfaces
#65 This Old Parking Meter Sure Is Happy
Image source: thingswithfaces
#66 In The Lift I Had A Funny Feeling I Was Being Watched
Image source: thingswithfaces
#67 This Horrified Cardigan
Image source: thingswithfaces
#68 Headphone Horror
Image source: thingswithfaces
#69 Feeling This Too
Image source: thingswithfaces
#70 Eggmoji
Image source: thingswithfaces
#71
Image source: thingswithfaces
#72 Beekeeper Here And Just Noticed This Hive Side Piece
Image source: thingswithfaces
#73 Neutral Observers While Walking In Thailand
Image source: thingswithfaces
#74
Image source: thingswithfaces
#75 Frightened Snow
Image source: thingswithfaces
#76 Filthy Smile
Image source: thingswithfaces
#77
Image source: thingswithfaces
#78 My Fiancé’s Finger. He Has Two Little Booboos. Reminds Me Of Curious George
Image source: thingswithfaces
#79
Image source: thingswithfaces
#80 I Feel This
Image source: thingswithfaces
#81 I Didn’t Even Mean To Do This But, I Guess I Set My Safety Glasses Down In Just The Right Spot. I’m Going To Think Twice Before I Reach For My Apple
Image source: thingswithfaces
#82 The Agony
Image source: thingswithfaces
#83 Driving Down The Road And Saw This Guy Looking At Me
Image source: thingswithfaces
#84 In The Gym
Image source: thingswithfaces
#85 This Guy In The Woods At Ohiopyle, PA
Image source: thingswithfaces
#86
Image source: thingswithfaces
#87
Image source: thingswithfaces
#88 My Takeout Box
Image source: thingswithfaces
#89 Look Who Showed Up To Lunch Today!
Image source: thingswithfaces
#90 Philosophical Little Potato
Image source: thingswithfaces
