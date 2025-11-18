Hayden Panettiere’s Rep Addresses Concerns About Substance Abuse After “Uncomfortable” Interview

Hayden Panettiere’s team addressed rumors head-on after fans began churning theories about her sobriety in light of a People magazine interview.
In the emotional sit-down, the 35-year-old actress opened up about the devastating loss of her brother Jansen Panettiere last year.
As she shared her grief for the first time, viewers were quick to express concern over her appearance, with many assuming she was under the influence.
Hayden Panettiere’s team addressed rumors about her being under the influence during a recent interview with People magazine
Image credits: People / YouTube
Image credits: People / YouTube
“Poor Hayden. Obviously not sober. Do better People,” one comment said while another wrote, “This is complete exploitation. This is an addict who is clearly very unsober.”
A number of people called for the interview to be taken down.
“This interview should be removed asap!!” said Dancing With the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd.
Another wrote, “I’m shocked this is posted…it’s uncomfortable and sad to watch.”
“Can someone please take this video down. Hayden clearly is struggling here. This is exploitation. Remove this video immediately,” one person claimed
After speculations ran wild, the Nashville star’s rep addressed the rumors and asserted that she was not under the influence.
“Speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her — and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence,” the source told Page Six.
“As she has throughout the years,” the actress wanted to share her story of how “she faced her grief and is finding peace,” the source added.
In addition to her team being on set “for the duration of the shoot,” the rep noted that she had “fully cooperated” during the interview.
“She was not under the influence,” a rep for the 35-year-old actress said after widespread speculation
Having been in the spotlight since she was a child, the Golden Globe-nominated actress has been open about her struggles with addiction over the years.
She said she was only 15 when someone on her team offered her “happy pills” before stepping onto red carpets.
“They were to make me peppy during interviews,” she told People in 2022. “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”
The actress, who shares daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko with her ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, also spoke about motherhood during the interview
“My saving grace is that I couldn’t be messy while on set and working,” the Heroes alum said. “But things kept getting out of control [off set]. And as I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”
During her recent interview with People that was released this week, Hayden said she will “always be heartbroken” about the loss of her brother but has changed her outlook on life after his passing.
“When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you,” she said. “Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there’s not much that can really rock you.”
Follow Us