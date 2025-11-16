Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Holiday Party You’ve Ever Been To? (Closed)

Parties can be either good, bad, or mediocre. This time we want to hear what not to do, so share with us your worst party experience.
#1
My boss decided to make cutbacks.
We were an offshoot of a large store and previously just attended their party as we were about an hour away. Well, he thought to save money on getting a single school bus to transport us we would just have our own party.
We went from a beautiful banquet hall with roast beef, turkey, salmon and shrimp with live music and an open bar where our partners could also enjoy it all for free with prizes and such… to going to a bad chain bar and getting free soft drinks, but paying half price for our meals and only being allowed to choose one of two dishes (the two cheapest entrees). We all sat at one table so he couldn’t hear people well and talking was awkward. The year before just for attending I got a $25 prepaid credit card. This one… as a legitimate prize, I got one of those mini Halloween candybars. You had to pay for a partner to come ($10). But you’re partner’s meal wasn’t free or half off, it was still full price something no one expected.
Because they decided to do this on a Friday to boot, we didn’t get to the bar until 9pm and most of us had to work 8am the next day (had it been a Sunday like the large party that still happened for the bigger store btw, it would have begun at 6 and people wouldn’t have needed to open until 9:30am). The biggest prize we had was $10gift certificate for the bar– literally wasn’t enough to cover the person’s half of their entree. The biggest prize the other party had the same year was a 48″ tv and a playstation with 3 games.
So… in essence I paid $50 ($40 for dinner and$10 for the privilege of bringing my fiancé) for my fiancé and I to go for a late dinner with people I don’t like very much and see all day already where alcohol was too expensive to get so I just had water and all I got from it was a 2 bite mars bar and subpar chicken fingers.
The next day my boss sent out an email asking people to etransfar him$15 each because a few coworkers refused to pay and some didn’t tip so he had to pay out of pocket. …I deleted the email.
#2
Our Christmas ‘staff party’ turned out to be a ‘packing party’ for our boss who had quit without telling us! So instead of delicious buffet, endless cocktails, and Christmas karaoke, it was sorting through dusty closets and dressers, wiping down kitchen cabinets and playing Tetris in the moving van! Good times!!
#3
Family xmas party in ’88. Just finished working a 12 hour shift for xmas eve when I came home and my step-brother decided that he was going to get me extra drunk. Don’t remember most of it, but do remember waking up the next morning in a pool of my own sick and my mom telling me that it’s time to open presents. The sound of her voice caused me a massive headache and I begged her to let everyone have my presents as all I wanted to do was roll up and die…
#4
Any party given by the company for which I was working. All stop.
#5
The last holiday part I went to for the CU my now ex-wife and I worked for. Everybody knew she was cheating, no one had the balls to tell me or her that she was in the wrong.
#6
This is a Halloween party, not Christmas, I’m counting it. Also, it’s wasn’t a terrible party, per se, but bad in comparison to what I could’ve done instead (You’ll know what I mean by this in a minute).
While I was getting my Associate’s Degree, the community college I went to threw a Halloween party. I decided to go. P.S. This was 2019, and as a Dual Enrollment student, I was younger than most of the other students back then.
1) The party was in the fitness center, and they used the smaller of two gymnasiums for the party. Why? No clue.
2) All they had was a dance in the gym with Top 40 music we’d all heard umpteen times, a cotton candy stand right outside, and a Polaroid photo booth (I got my photo taken, but the photo never showed up. I was the only person this happened to).
3) No one I knew showed up, which, as an autistic ambivert, isn’t favorable.
4) I left after an hour, and found out while waiting for my car to warm up that there was a ghost tour the next town over, and I had missed it. I wish I had known about that.
Now, that college was usually great when it came to events. They held fairs, and even had a “mock casino” with fake money the previous Valentine’s Day that was pretty fun. So this Halloween party was kind of a letdown.
I was (and am still not) much of a party person, but I am trying to break out of my shell. Luckily, this party did not deter me, and now that I’m at a 4-Year University for my Bachelor’s Degree, I’m trying harder to be more social.
#7
A “kid’s” party held at our office on a Sunday afternoon. If the company knew you had kids you had to go. Full stop. There was almost nothing for the kids to do except tear around a conference room until they got their (under $10) present from Santa. And to top it all off the office wasn’t wheelchair accessible so we couldn’t bring our son. I was in HR so I had to be there regardless.
#8
I used to work at one particular restaurant/bar and the managers rented out a sports club on a Sunday night since most of us didn’t work on Mondays. My then-boyfriend didn’t go so I went with my best work friend and her boyfriend. They drove so I started heavily drinking whisky, Crown Royal in fact and lots of beer. I danced my butt off with anyone and everyone and flashed most everyone there. (top half only)Came on to my friend’s boyfriend when he drove me home after he dropped her off. Ended up overheating and got alcohol poisoning to the point of throwing up blood the next morning. Oh, yeah, the icing on the cake- I was one of the few who had to work Monday morning,
