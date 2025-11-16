Hey Pandas, What’s A Hobby That You Enjoy Doing? (Closed)

It can be anything!
#1
I enjoy coloring fuzzy posters. I have colored so many of so many kinds. I do a lot of them for my family.
#2
I love to do Lego sets. Star Wars are my favorite.
#3
I write terrible poetry, IMO. Sometimes I write poems for people when they ask me. They usually pick a topic or something funny. I also do the occasional mean spirited poetry for friends who have been dumped/screwed over by someone. In middle school, I took requests and ended up writing nothing but dirty poetry for a year straight. I also write short stories for randoms on the net who send me a pic. Kind of like a creative writing assignment. I also write my own game guides, read a ton of books, knit, crochet, sew, and try a bunch of stuff. I want to paint but I never get around to it. When I’m manic I do tons of stuff all at once and then when I’m not manic, I sleep a ton. Too manic and can’t sleep? I stay up all night reading on BP. Like now.
#4
I love to sew (doll clothes, quilts, etc.) and play cello (and literally any annoying fake instrument I can get my hands on)
#5
I really enjoy running, and I run on the high school cross country team. I absolutely love it because it has improved my mental and physical health, as well as improving myself as a person – cross country (and all sports) develops character, teaching you life skills you couldn’t learn anywhere else. I have been blessed with a team that is supportive, encouraging, positive. We work together, we hurt together, we race together, we win together, we lose together… Some “teams” aren’t really teams – full of jealousy, toxicity, rivalry, competition for varsity… Don’t get me wrong: competition is a good thing for the whole team working harder, individually and interdependently, but when a teammate cares more for getting in varsity and being better than others than actually collectively winning and working together – that’s the fine line between a “team” and “not a team.” Anyways, I love running and I’m a better person for it. (Also, if it’s not obvious enough, I love writing, and I love talking.)
#6
I love to create random things using tools i have around the house and i love writing stories.
#7
I like writing
#8
Bugspotting! I love taking really close up photos of different bugs, identifying them and just watching them go about their tiny secret lives. Some of them are so colourful and pretty!
Follow Us