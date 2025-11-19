Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Nostalgic Thing Of Your Childhood? (Closed)

by

I just remember the most random things on Bored Panda. I’m 10 now, and 3 years ago—ooohh my—things left a scar on my reputation. But now it’s all sad nostalgia. I remember just scrolling my days away on Pinterest and YouTube Shorts when I was supposed to be doing homework.Give my sis and me some upvotes plz, it’s been a long time.My sister’s account: @NlyaBlack

#1

ahh, well, I’m 14 now…. and um Ball Pets, I still have mine, its broken though, its the yellow dog, I named it heart, and my sister and I used to pretend it was Pac-Man. . . :D. ….. oh and Pillow pets :D

#2

probably living on different farms during my life and moving a lot….missing hometown………screaming my head off when the sharp side of a van sliced deep in my leg…..i didn’t get stitches, thank goodness……still have the same toys when i was 6 lol……………yep, that’s all ig.

