Conjoined Twin And Husband Break Silence On Intimacy In Their Marriage After People Ask Intrusive Questions

When Carmen Andrade married Daniel McCormack in October 2024, the ceremony drew attention not just because of their love story, but also because Carmen is a conjoined twin.
She and her sister, Lupita, have spent their lives navigating the world together, and now Carmen and Daniel are learning how to respect everyone’s boundaries in their marriage.
Carmen and Lupita grew up respecting each other in daily life
Image credits: carmen_soland
Carmen and Lupita Andrade, 25, were born in Mexico and defied medical expectations by surviving far beyond what doctors predicted.
The sisters are joined at the torso, sharing parts of their circulatory, digestive, and reproductive systems, while each has their own heart, lungs, and stomach.
After deciding against separation surgery due to the risks, they embraced life together, choosing to build paths that honor both of their needs, according to People magazine.
Image credits: andrade_glupe
When Carmen and Daniel met on Hinge in 2020, their relationship grew naturally. Daniel won her attention with a simple gesture: asking about their dog.
Lupita, who jokingly called their first date “boring” because the pair “talked for hours and they were both very sweaty,” encouraged her sister to pursue the connection.
In October 2024, Carmen and Daniel married on Lover’s Leap Bridge in Connecticut.
Image credits: andrade_glupe
But with their marriage came questions, particularly about intimacy. With Lupita conjoined with Carmen, many netizens wondered how the couple could be intimate at all.
Carmen stated that the answer is simple when it comes to respecting Luppita’s boundaries. “Constantly talking. I don’t know how else to put it,” Carmen stated.
Image credits: it.be.dan
This means that if Lupita is uncomfortable with something, whether it’s by Carmen and Daniel cuddling or having a private discussion, “we just respect that.”
For her part, Lupita explained that she just focuses on herself. “I have headphones and a phone. I don’t care.”
Carmen adds that she has never been “a very overly affectionate person that way,” so she and Daniel tend to just interact with each other most of the time.
Image credits: carmen_soland
“I think there’s a certain societal expectation that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship. All we do is joke around a lot of the time,” Carmen stated.
Carmen, Lupita and Daniel spoke up about facing intrusive questions from strangers
Image credits: carmen_soland
While the couple and sisters have found a rhythm that works for them, strangers’ curiosity often crosses personal lines.
“People are obsessed with s*x, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f*cking business,” Daniel stated.
Carmen also stated that she struggles with why people feel they need to pry into their private lives in order to see them as human.
“I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order (to) humanize us.”
Image credits: it.be.dan
Lupita added that she doesn’t like when strangers ask if she loves Daniel. Her response is clear: “I love him as a brother. That’s about it.”
That being said, Carmen admitted that she and Daniel sometimes feel “kind of guilty” about the time they spend together, so they focus on finding balance.
Ultimately, it appears that Carmen and Daniel are proof that intimacy doesn’t look the same for every couple, and it’s perfectly fine.
Carmen and Daniel are happy together, but fans should not expect little ones anytime soon
Image credits: carmen_soland
Carmen and Daniel have made it clear that they don’t plan on having children.
“No kids, never plan on it,” Daniel says. “I kind of like the aunt/uncle idea of, you know, it’s like rent a kid, you know, you get to give them back at the end of the day,” Daniel stated.
Carmen is on the same page as her husband. “I never saw myself being a parent,” she said.
Image credits: andrade_glupe
Outside of their personal lives, the sisters maintain busy schedules. They share a YouTube channel with more than 256,000 subscribers and have separate Instagram accounts.
Carmen, however, emphasized that their online presence isn’t enough to provide financial security.
“We don’t want to take advantage of our supporters,” she explained, noting that they still have to work around 50 hours a week to make ends meet.
Image credits: andrade_glupe
Despite their heavy workload, the sisters are still involved in several creative projects. Their latest appearance in Brandon Rogers’ A Night at the Park gave them a chance to explore new passions.
“Even with our schedules being so busy, we love making time for projects like this,” Carmen stated. “It was such a fun experience.”
Netizens shared their thoughts on Carmen and Daniel’s boundaries with Lupita on social media
