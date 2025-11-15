Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

by

With a little Photoshop magic, anything is possible. You can invent new things or change the existing ones—all for fun and giggles. So I came across this challenge called “Draw Opossum Face” and thought it would be fun to give it a go.

As you see, this opossum lost his face and you have a chance to draw him a new one!

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#1 This Turned Out Better Than I Was Expecting

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#2 Pandapossum, Very Bored

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#3 Here’s Mine :>

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#4 Heyyyyyyyyyy…

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#5 Fancy Fellow

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#6 2020 Possum “Better Not Tell Em’ I Have Chocolate”

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#7 :3

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#8 My New Anime Nightmare

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#9 Flerp

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#10 Orange Is Probably One Of The Most Gender-Neutral Colors. So I Chose Orange For The Butterfly. Sure, There’s The “Eyelashes” But I Draw Most Things With A Slight Slope To The Eyes. Turned Out Better Than I Was Expecting.

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#11 This Is My Second One And He Is Jim’s Younger Cousin Named Bobby Alan! Say Hewwo To Bobby Alan!!

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#12 Wait, What?

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#13 Sir Possum

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#14 I Drew The Opossum In My Style!

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#15 Awesome Possum Flower Power

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#16 Pirate Possum

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#17 Krazy King

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#18 Opossum Diva!

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#19 Oh God Imagine Seeing This On The End Of Your Bed At 3am

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#20 The 2nd Emotion (Coffee)

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#21 Not A Bad Face For A 12 Year Old ^w^

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#22 Dark Cowboy

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#23 Lookit The Boooy

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#24 Most Awesome Girliest Possum!

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#25 Parla!

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#26 Little Opossum Is Happy

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#27 His Name Is Jim! Say Hi To Jim!

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#28 The Two Emotions Of Possum

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#29 Cutie

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#30 I Thought He Might Look A Little Derpy

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#31 Idk

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#32 Meow Meow

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#33 My Baby Boi

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#34 …

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#35 Just Added A Face With My Own Style

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#36 Hibye

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

#37 I´m Chimmy

Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’ve Taken A Picture Of My Son And Beagle Every Month For The Last Two Years In The Same Chair
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Conure Fell Asleep On My Knee
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Heartwarming Pictures Of Life When Raising Six Kids
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul Review: And On It Goes
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2016
Everyday India Through The Lens Of Snehal Dudekula: 23 Powerful Photos
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
21 Before And After Photos Of Dogs Growing Up
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.