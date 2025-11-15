Hey Pandas, Draw A Face For This Opossum (Closed)

With a little Photoshop magic, anything is possible. You can invent new things or change the existing ones—all for fun and giggles. So I came across this challenge called “Draw Opossum Face” and thought it would be fun to give it a go.
As you see, this opossum lost his face and you have a chance to draw him a new one!
#1 This Turned Out Better Than I Was Expecting
#2 Pandapossum, Very Bored
#3 Here’s Mine :>
#4 Heyyyyyyyyyy…
#5 Fancy Fellow
#6 2020 Possum “Better Not Tell Em’ I Have Chocolate”
#7 :3
#8 My New Anime Nightmare
#9 Flerp
#10 Orange Is Probably One Of The Most Gender-Neutral Colors. So I Chose Orange For The Butterfly. Sure, There’s The “Eyelashes” But I Draw Most Things With A Slight Slope To The Eyes. Turned Out Better Than I Was Expecting.
#11 This Is My Second One And He Is Jim’s Younger Cousin Named Bobby Alan! Say Hewwo To Bobby Alan!!
#12 Wait, What?
#13 Sir Possum
#14 I Drew The Opossum In My Style!
#15 Awesome Possum Flower Power
#16 Pirate Possum
#17 Krazy King
#18 Opossum Diva!
#19 Oh God Imagine Seeing This On The End Of Your Bed At 3am
#20 The 2nd Emotion (Coffee)
#21 Not A Bad Face For A 12 Year Old ^w^
#22 Dark Cowboy
#23 Lookit The Boooy
#24 Most Awesome Girliest Possum!
#25 Parla!
#26 Little Opossum Is Happy
#27 His Name Is Jim! Say Hi To Jim!
#28 The Two Emotions Of Possum
#29 Cutie
#30 I Thought He Might Look A Little Derpy
#31 Idk
#32 Meow Meow
#33 My Baby Boi
#34 …
#35 Just Added A Face With My Own Style
#36 Hibye
#37 I´m Chimmy
