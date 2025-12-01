Howie Mandel: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Howie Mandel

November 29, 1955

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

70 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Howie Mandel?

Howie Mandel is a Canadian comedian, television personality, and actor recognized for his energetic and often unpredictable style. His extensive career has spanned stand-up, acting, and hosting, making him a household name across North America.

Mandel gained widespread public attention with his role as Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the medical drama St. Elsewhere, which showcased his comedic talent alongside dramatic chops. He later cemented his celebrity status as the charismatic host of the game show Deal or No Deal, renowned for his engaging interactions.

Early Life and Education

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Howie Mandel grew up in a Jewish family where his father worked as a lighting manufacturer and real estate magnate. He was known for his pranks, which led to his expulsion from William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute.

After working as a carpet salesman, Mandel discovered his comedic calling during an amateur night at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships

Howie Mandel has been married to Terry Mandel (née Soil) since March 16, 1980, a enduring partnership spanning over four decades. They met when they were young and she has been a consistent source of support throughout his career.

The couple shares three children: daughters Jackelyn Mandel and Riley Mandel, and son Alex Mandel. Howie Mandel often speaks affectionately about his family and his role as a father and grandfather.

Career Highlights

Howie Mandel’s career took off with his six-year run as Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the critically acclaimed drama St. Elsewhere, where his distinctive humor shone through. He also lent his iconic voice to Gizmo in the blockbuster film Gremlins and created the beloved animated series Bobby’s World.

He achieved massive mainstream success as the host of the popular game show Deal or No Deal, engaging millions of viewers with his empathetic and entertaining style. Later, he became a long-standing judge on America’s Got Talent, continuing to discover and champion new talent. Mandel also hosts the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast with his daughter, expanding his reach into digital media.

Signature Quote

“I’m not paranoid, but I am a germaphobe.”

