Hey Pandas, What’s A Controversial Food Taste You Have? (Closed)

Everyone’s taste buds are different.
#1
I like a combination of jam and cheese
#2
I hate rice. It really sucks because I can’t have sushi, or a lot of foreign foods, Every few months I try it again, because I think that maybe this time I’ll finally like it, but I never do. It really limits my palette but I just hate the taste and texture. It makes me gag.
#3
sushi is disgusting
#4
i guess this isn’t really taste, but the smell of oranges is absolutely DISGUSTING. I can’t eat oranges because of the smell. Literally NASTYYYY
#5
Shrimp is gross, I tried popcorn shrimp but I didn’t enjoy it, I just thought it was gross and especially with the texture of shrimp.
#6
My mom never let me have fats or sweets (I ended up overweight anyways in my awkward 11-14 year old phase) and cooked everything so bland. She wouldn’t allow snacks and “closed the kitchen” immediately after dinner was over. So I would have a game where I played “taster” with all the spices. To this day, I find bouillon cubes tasty.
My biggest shame is the butter and sugar. I used to cut pieces of butter to dip in the sugar bowl and is something I still do today. I have hid this from my husband for 16 years. Last month, I was dipping a stick of butter in the sugar bowl and my husband crept up behind me. My stomach flipped like my mother caught me and I was so humiliated but all he Said was “Sweet tooth?” And made a bowl of cereal. I was so mortified but I forgot his parents only fed him ketchup sandwiches so butter and sugar is one of his sneaky snacks too.
#7
Controversial might be a strong word, but I think it’s absolutely disgusting. The texture, taste, it’s gross! Also, I put ice in my milk which is apparently very strange according to people I know. I didn’t think it was so weird until someone saw me do it.
#8
Celery with peanut butter
#9
Rice with ketchup on top. Everyone thinks I’m wierd.
#10
Ketchup is weird and the only thing I eat it with is fries, but sweet cold ketchup is the best one.
Grapes+chips
#11
Not a fan of pasta. Could go on for decades without having a pasta dish
#12
Some that my friends find weird:
– brie, chocolate and orange
– jam and cheese
– fruit and cheese
– apple and bacon grilled cheese
– peanut butter and jam
Or I’m weird or my friends are. I guess it depends on who’s in the minority for each combination
#13
Pizza not only with pineapple, bt also garlic. Lots and lots of garlic. Love it.
On the other hand, for me the smell of artificial wild berry flavor registers uncomfortably close to the smell of diarrhea, for some reason…
#14
I’ll give a small list:
Sour cream, canned tuna and capers in brine topped pasta
Pancakes with chocolate spread and bacon
The popular McD fries with McIcecream
Mayo on every sandwich, and toast
No ketchup whatsoever
No seafood (except for the abovementioned canned tuna)
No spicy hot (while I do like spicy it gives me a rash around my mouth, dry skin that cracks and heals really slow so I avoid it)
