Hey Pandas, My Friend Just Came Out As Non-Binary. How Should I Support Them? (Closed)

by

Auddie is their new name, and I am trying to use it. Our mutual friend keeps calling them “her” and “Audrey”. I think she needs some support.

#1

When my friend came out to me, I congratulated her for coming out! I told her I was still gonna be friends with her no matter what, and that seemed to really hype her up! So maybe you should tell your friend that you will be friends with them no matter what, and that it’s okay they are non-binary.

#2

My friend came out to me as genderfluid a while ago. Just let them know that you understand, and you will try your best to use their new pronouns.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My New Creative Business Card Is Entirely Blank
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Why Wouldn’t You Go?”: Boss Invites Employee On Fully Paid Mexico Trip, He’s Caught Off Guard
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
70 Of The Funniest Parenting Tips From Moms And Dads Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Daughter Resentful Of Toxic Mom For Demanding She Use Her Name As Her Baby’s Middle Name
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
Van Helsing Season 2 Premiere: Top Five Moments
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2017
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 07-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.