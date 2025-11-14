Hey Pandas, My Friend Just Came Out As Non-Binary. How Should I Support Them? (Closed)

Auddie is their new name, and I am trying to use it. Our mutual friend keeps calling them “her” and “Audrey”. I think she needs some support.
#1
When my friend came out to me, I congratulated her for coming out! I told her I was still gonna be friends with her no matter what, and that seemed to really hype her up! So maybe you should tell your friend that you will be friends with them no matter what, and that it’s okay they are non-binary.
#2
My friend came out to me as genderfluid a while ago. Just let them know that you understand, and you will try your best to use their new pronouns.
