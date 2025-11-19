Hey Pandas, What’s A Common Problem You’re Struggling With But Can’t Find A Solution For?

Here’s a proofread version of your message with improved clarity and grammar:So, I’m working on my Final Year Project (FYP), but I can’t come up with an idea. I’m studying Computer Science, and it feels like there are already software tools for almost everything. That’s why I’m here.Can you tell me about a general problem (not an ethical one) that you struggle to find a solution for? This is my last resort, so I’d really appreciate your help.
#1
My general problem is reliance on sometimes unreliable technology. Usually, right when you need the tech to work, the internet is weak or down.
For ex., at the last concert I went to, I had paid for my ticket online, and received an online ticket. Why online? At the gates the staff said to make sure I had good wifi or data connection. The area of the gates did not. The staff made it apparent that this was something I needed to make sure I could control. I could not. I had to rely on someone’s wifi connection so I could scan my ticket.
I’m not sure what the solution is. Maybe a better way to convert online tickets to a downloadable pdf, so people are not potentially wasting their money with online tickets because they are unable to get internet connection.
Or an app that can be downloaded that monitors and gives alerts when internet strength is weak, and perhaps give whereabouts as to where connections are highest and lowest with more accuracy than a general area. At the same time, respecting your privacy.
Perhaps even an app that allows wifi and data to be strengthened when need be.
#2
Procrastination. HELP
Follow Us