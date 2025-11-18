Hey Pandas, What’re Some Things That Don’t Make Sense You But Somehow Make Sense To Others?

I cant think of descriptions, so from now on, my descriptions will be “…” okay?
#1
Ignorant hate based on sexuality, gender, race etc
Let people be.
#2
The gendered world. Outside of obvious differences when it comes to healthcare needs and sexual preferences, I do not understand why so many people willingly divide themselves up like this.
#3
Bullying people for fun. I don’t get it.
#4
A lot of social clues that seem to be inherent to most people
#5
Math.
#6
Pink toys = girls.
