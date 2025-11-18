Hey Pandas, What’re Some Things That Don’t Make Sense You But Somehow Make Sense To Others?

by

I cant think of descriptions, so from now on, my descriptions will be “…” okay?

#1

Ignorant hate based on sexuality, gender, race etc

Let people be.

#2

The gendered world. Outside of obvious differences when it comes to healthcare needs and sexual preferences, I do not understand why so many people willingly divide themselves up like this.

#3

Bullying people for fun. I don’t get it.

#4

A lot of social clues that seem to be inherent to most people

#5

Math.

#6

Pink toys = girls.

