Pandas, What Makes You Different From The Rest Of The World? (Closed)

I do things that make me somewhat different from the world. And I believe there are a lot of people out there who are also different, peculiar, etc.

I was born with an extremely rare disease. The cases of it that are documented in the whole world are less than 10.
I am the only one who has survived.

Well, for one DNA. Second, I look different, and im happy I do. Cus if we all looked the same it would be creepy asf and be weird.

My smile. Since COVID, we have had to wear masks at school, and most of the time teachers couldn’t tell who was who at first. I had this one teacher that I had only talked to once before, but he immediately recognized my smile.

My own set of individual properties that constitute me being me

ASPD!

For me, it’s a combination of things. I’m autistic, gay, and a furry. I’m an odd person.

The fact i am me and me alone, I know who i am because i am me and I am the original and the Limited edition…No-one can tell me who to be and who not be

well i have many hidden talents… I have a beautiul singing voice, I make great paintings, I am very creative, I am a weird girl, I LOVE ANIMALS MORE THAN ANYONE, ik 4 laungues, and I look very unique.

