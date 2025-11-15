Pandas, What Makes You Different From The Rest Of The World? (Closed)

I do things that make me somewhat different from the world. And I believe there are a lot of people out there who are also different, peculiar, etc.
#1
I was born with an extremely rare disease. The cases of it that are documented in the whole world are less than 10.
I am the only one who has survived.
#2
Well, for one DNA. Second, I look different, and im happy I do. Cus if we all looked the same it would be creepy asf and be weird.
#3
My smile. Since COVID, we have had to wear masks at school, and most of the time teachers couldn’t tell who was who at first. I had this one teacher that I had only talked to once before, but he immediately recognized my smile.
#4
My own set of individual properties that constitute me being me
#5
ASPD!
#6
For me, it’s a combination of things. I’m autistic, gay, and a furry. I’m an odd person.
#7
The fact i am me and me alone, I know who i am because i am me and I am the original and the Limited edition…No-one can tell me who to be and who not be
#8
well i have many hidden talents… I have a beautiul singing voice, I make great paintings, I am very creative, I am a weird girl, I LOVE ANIMALS MORE THAN ANYONE, ik 4 laungues, and I look very unique.
